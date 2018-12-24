Chelsea transfer news: New hope in winger chase, Blues want Lyon playmaker, and more - 24th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 668 // 24 Dec 2018, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri wants to mount a fresh title challenge by signing new players in January

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours.

Chelsea currently possesses one of the best squads in the Premier League at the moment, however, the Blues are yet falling incompetent in contrast to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who are embroiled in a two-horse race for the Premier League title at the top of the table.

Maurizio Sarri is in need of reinforcements to launch a serious title challenge in January. While bringing players in is a necessity, so is keeping hold of the best ones they have. The Blues are yet to secure the future of Eden Hazard, who has incessantly been linked with a move out of the club.

That being said, let's have a look at all the top stories concerning Chelsea today.

#3 Eden Hazard 'agrees' move out of the club

Eden Hazard's future at Chelsea is yet uncertain

Chelsea have been battling for months to safeguard their crowned jewel Eden Hazard from the prying clutches of Real Madrid. However, their resistance seems to grow weaker as the days pass by.

According to Ian McGarry, the Chelsea dressing room has already made up their mind with the thought of Hazard leaving the club sooner than later. The Belgian was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after the World Cup, and now they seem to think that a move will finally materialize.

Speaking about Hazard's condition at Chelsea, McGarry said,

“Something that’s affecting Chelsea now is Eden Hazard.”

“There’s a feeling in the dressing room that he’s agreed a deal to go to Real Madrid and the reason he’s so calm about everything and not having contract negotiations with Chelsea is he has this option and he’s just waiting to exercise it.”

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement