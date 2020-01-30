Chelsea Transfer News: Olivier Giroud agrees for a move to Serie A side Lazio

The Frenchman could be announced as a new Lazio player imminently

Olivier Giroud has reached an agreement with the Serie A club Lazio for a transfer move this month, reports Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report claims that Giroud has given his go-ahead to the transfer and all parties are now waiting for a confirmation from Chelsea's side. The Blues are still working hard to sign a striker this month with Napoli's Dries Mertens being on top of their wishlist.

Di Marzio believes Napoli have rejected Chelsea's initial approach for the Belgian striker but given Frank Lampard's desperation for a new striker, the London based club will come back with an improved offer.

Lazio offers Giroud a 3-and-a-half-year contract

According to Sky Italia, the Biancocelesti met with player's representatives earlier in the week and offered a 3-and-a-half-year contract which was accepted easily by the World Cup winning striker. Giroud is likely to earn close to €1.5 million-per-year in wages.

However, Chelsea are hesitant in letting their striker leave on a permanent move and are pushing for an initial loan deal with an option to buy back next summer. The Blues have demanded €1million in loan fee and another €5million including bonuses at the time of completing the transfer.

Lazio are very serious about signing Olivier Giroud this month and believe he is the right kind of striker to aid their Serie A title bid. The Biancocelesti are third in the Serie A table right now with 46 points from their first 20 league matches. The Eagles trail Juventus (51) by 5 points with a game in hand.

Manager Simone Inzaghi wants to protect Ciro Immobile's form which has been the biggest reason for Lazio's surprising title push. The Italian striker is the leading goal-scorer in European football at the moment with 23 goals and 5 assists in just 20 appearances.

However, Joaquin Correa is currently ruled out with a calf injury which has forced Lazio in signing a striker who could provide the much-needed cover for Immobile. Inzaghi is convinced Olivier Giroud is the ideal man for his team and has asked the club to make the deal happen.

Tottenham also showed a late interest in signing the former Arsenal man but Lazio's approach has been more direct which has resonated with the striker and it seems a matter of time before the Frenchman is announced as a new Lazio player.

