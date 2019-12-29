Chelsea Transfer News: Pedro attracting MLS interest

Pedro looks set to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Pedro is attracting interest from the MLS, as Inter Miami and New York City FC look to snap him up on a cut-price deal. With just 6 starts in all competitions for Chelsea this season, the Spaniard has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard and is reportedly on the lookout for a new club, as he looks set to end his four-year association with the London club.

The 32-year-old has six months left on his contract and the Blues could look to move him on in January to facilitate incomings, as Lampard looks to shore up his squad for the business end of the season. Pedro's departure could coincide with a high-profile addition, as Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Samuel Chukwueze and Moussa Dembele in recent weeks.

David Beckham's Inter Miami FC and Manchester City's sister club New York City FC are believed to be frontrunners for his signature, as both clubs are prepared to offer him a lucrative deal to swap London for the United States. Aside from the 32-year-old, Chelsea are also keen on offloading Olivier Giroud and it remains to be seen if they trim their squad in January, as they look to free up space for attacking reinforcements.