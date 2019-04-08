Chelsea Transfer News: Real Madrid closes in on Belgian wizard, Sarri looking to sign Croatian midfielder and more | 8 April 2019

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

Real Madrid inching closer to Eden Hazard signing

With each passing day, Real Madrid is getting closer and closer to buying Chelsea most prized asset, Eden Hazard, with the Blues now set to hold a £100 million price tag on the Belgian whose contract expires next season.

Hazard has spoken about his wish to move to Santiago Bernabeu and work under Zinedine Zidane on many occasion but the two-window transfer ban imposed on Chelsea is proving to be a big stumbling block for the Belgian.

The 28-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Blues this season and has been involved in almost 50% of Chelsea's league goals with 14 league goals and 12 assists.

Higuain intends to be at the Bridge next season

On-loan Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain says it's his intention to stay in the Premier League despite the poor start to his Premier League career.

The Argentine joined the Blues earlier in the January transfer window but has failed to find the consistency to his goal scoring form.

The 31-year old who was speaking to Chelsea TV ahead of their match against West Ham,

I’m happy here. It’s always nice to try a new league and it’s my first taste of the Premier League.

Obviously it’s a period where I’m adapting but I’m hoping that, although I’ve only got a short time, I can finish well. The best thing we can do is qualify for the Champions League and hopefully win the Europa League too.

We’re coming towards the end so it’s about finishing as strongly as possible. The main objective is to finish in the top four so we can play in the Champions League and also to encourage other players to come and play for the club. That’s what the squad are hoping for, so that we can add players next season, and to finish the season well and make people happy.

From a personal point of view I want to do as well as I can so I can be here for next season, That’s my intention.

I came here and I wanted to stay. It’s a good city, you live well and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself. So my intention is to stay here

Sarri looking to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis

With Real Madrid hot on the heels of Eden Hazard, Maurizio Sarri looks to price out on loan Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis.

The Croatian, who has started 28 of Chelsea's matches has been employed in the depth of midfield along with Jorginho this season.

The on-loan midfielder along with Jorginho and World Cup winner N'golo Kante has formed the midfield of the Italian defence.

