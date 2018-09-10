Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak Moscow, Willian opens up about transfer speculations and Fabregas to AC Milan? 

Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
342   //    10 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

John Terry is currently a free agent after a stint at Aston Villa.
John Terry is currently a free agent after a stint at Aston Villa.

Conte recommended Terry to Spartak Moscow

According to reports from The Metro, John Terry, the former Chelsea Captain, Leader & Legend has been reportedly approached by Spartak Moscow for a one year deal with the club, headed by former Italian Assistant Coach, Massimo Carrera.

Carrera, who was earlier an assistant to Italian Head Coach, Antonio Conte, when he was in charge of the National side, has been consulting Conte over his opinion of Terry and has been apparently given a positive response.

John Terry was filmed in Italy on Saturday, ahead of his medical at Spartak Moscow, but there has been no further news from any parties involved.

Terry had a year-long stint with Aston Villa in the English Championship, where he led the club to a Play-off final against Fulham. Since the last playoff game, Terry has been a free agent.

There were rumours about Terry being awarded minor managerial roles at various clubs, but the former Chelsea captain has ruled out the rumours stating that he still wants to play.

Despite Terry starting just nine games under the last season of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, the duo shared a close relationship, and that has led the Spartak Moscow boss to approach Conte over his opinion.

Terry was not favoured by Conte in his last season, in the famous 3-4-3 formation used by the Italian boss in his Premier League era which started off in a good note but ended up in a nightmare. Conte was sacked going into the pre-season of the 2018-19 season.

Terry being filmed in Italy during the same time, and him being a free agent currently looking for a playing role, the rumour might be a very strong one and arrives from a very diligent source in the form of The Metro.

Terry is set to be offered a lucrative £1.8million salary after tax and the Metro claims there could also be the option of a second year.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AC Milan Football John Terry Willian Borges da Silva Leisure Reading
Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal  proposed...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea eyeing a move for Liverpool flop
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar wants to leave for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants
RELATED STORY
Tiemoue Bakayoko Loaned to AC Milan: What Happened to...
RELATED STORY
5 top strikers who failed to deliver the goods in Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us