Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak Moscow, Willian opens up about transfer speculations and Fabregas to AC Milan?

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 342 // 10 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

John Terry is currently a free agent after a stint at Aston Villa.

Conte recommended Terry to Spartak Moscow

According to reports from The Metro, John Terry, the former Chelsea Captain, Leader & Legend has been reportedly approached by Spartak Moscow for a one year deal with the club, headed by former Italian Assistant Coach, Massimo Carrera.

Carrera, who was earlier an assistant to Italian Head Coach, Antonio Conte, when he was in charge of the National side, has been consulting Conte over his opinion of Terry and has been apparently given a positive response.

John Terry was filmed in Italy on Saturday, ahead of his medical at Spartak Moscow, but there has been no further news from any parties involved.

Terry had a year-long stint with Aston Villa in the English Championship, where he led the club to a Play-off final against Fulham. Since the last playoff game, Terry has been a free agent.

There were rumours about Terry being awarded minor managerial roles at various clubs, but the former Chelsea captain has ruled out the rumours stating that he still wants to play.

Despite Terry starting just nine games under the last season of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, the duo shared a close relationship, and that has led the Spartak Moscow boss to approach Conte over his opinion.

Terry was not favoured by Conte in his last season, in the famous 3-4-3 formation used by the Italian boss in his Premier League era which started off in a good note but ended up in a nightmare. Conte was sacked going into the pre-season of the 2018-19 season.

Terry being filmed in Italy during the same time, and him being a free agent currently looking for a playing role, the rumour might be a very strong one and arrives from a very diligent source in the form of The Metro.

Terry is set to be offered a lucrative £1.8million salary after tax and the Metro claims there could also be the option of a second year.

