Lampard completes his first signing, 50 million offered for Premier League defender, and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 12th January 2020

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

The Blues registered a convincing 3-0 win over Burnley yesterday and have maintained a 5-point lead over Manchester United in this season's top-4 race. Frank Lampard has been assured significant funds to sign players this month and Chelsea are trying hard to sign at least two players before the end of the January transfer window.

On that note, we look at today's best Chelsea transfer news making the headlines.

Chelsea complete Bryan Fiabema transfer

Bryan Fiabema is Lampard's first acquisition

Chelsea have completed the transfer of Norwegian starlet Bryan Fiabema and the 16-year-old becomes Frank Lampard's first signing as The Blues manager.

According to reports, Fiabema has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea and will initially be a part of the club's U-18, U-23, and UEFA Youth League squad. The highly-rated striker had a trial with the West London side last year and impressed everyone at the club.

Chelsea wasted little time in wrapping up a deal for the 16-year-old whose contract will turn professional when he turns 17 next month. Fiabema was present at Stamford Bridge yesterday and met Lampard for the first time following the team's 3-0 win over Burnley.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk is a transfer target for Lampard

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Chelsea have approached Brighton for a possible January transfer deal for central defender Lewis Dunk, reports The Sunday Times.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and is ready to play for a bigger club. Reports claim Dunk could leave Brighton for around £50 million with Chelsea being the most interested club in the England international.

Frank Lampard is desperate to sign a new defender this month following several weak performances from Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen this season. Chelsea are also monitoring Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, who would cost the West London side somewhere between £50-60 million as well.

Inter Milan reach agreement with Olivier Giroud

Reading v Chelsea - Pre-season Friendly

Inter Milan are very close to recruiting Olivier Giroud after reaching an agreement with the player's agent as well as the West London club in the past 24 hours, reports Sky Sports.

According to reports, the French striker has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Serie A side and is likely to become an Inter Milan player early next week.

Giroud has not featured for Frank Lampard's team since the end of November and is itching for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa and Lyon also made approaches to sign the 33-year-old but it seems Inter Milan and Antonio Conte have won the race to sign the former Arsenal striker.

Aston Villa's £45 million bid rejected for Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea have rejected Aston Villa's £45 million bid for Michy Batshuayi as they demand a higher transfer fee for the Belgian striker, reports The Sun.

The Blues have decided to not send Batshuayi out on loan again, following his stint with Crystal Palace. Chelsea will only allow the 26-year-old forward to leave the club on a permanent transfer and are demanding a fee in excess of £50 million.

AS Roma are also interested in signing the Belgian striker, who has seen little game time this season. Chelsea are linked with a January move for Moussa Dembele, which would send Batshuayi further down the pecking order.

Follow the latest Transfer Rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog