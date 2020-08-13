Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan in talks with Blues midfielder, Manchester United to hijack Chelsea's move for Kai Havertz, and more - 12th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Manchester United's interest in Kai Havertz, AC Milan's talks over a transfer for Blues midfielder, and more.

Manchester United could hijack Chelsea's move for Kai Havertz

Manchester United could switch their attention to Chelsea target Kai Havertz if they fail in their attempt to sign Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are keen to sign Sancho in this transfer window but have so far failed to agree to terms with Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports, Manchester United consider Havertz to be a cheaper alternative to Sancho. Havertz has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Londoners have struggled to meet Bayer Leverkusen's demands. The Red Devils' entry into the race for Havertz could potentially lead to a bidding war, which could massively benefit Bayer Leverkusen.

In a recent interview, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Rudi Voller, insisted that there will be no COVID-19 'discount' for Havertz. He said:

"We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple.

"He has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy. It won’t be easy, but for a player like him there is no Covid discount."

AC Milan in talks with Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko is believed to be keen on a move to AC Milan

Serie A side AC Milan are reportedly in talks with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The San Siro giants are said to be very interested in signing the Frenchman, who spent the 2017-18 season on loan with them.

Bakayoko has been surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge for a while now, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Milan and AS Monaco, and the Blues are now willing to cash in on the midfielder.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have submitted a loan offer of £2.6 million for Bakayoko, with an option to sign him permanently for £31 million. Bakayoko himself is said to be keen on a return to the San Siro.

AC Milan have started talks with Chelsea to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko. €3M loan + €35M buy option ready to be offered as first bid. The player wants to come back. 🔴⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #CFC #Milan #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2020

Bayern Munich confident Chelsea target David Alaba will renew his contract

Bayern Munich are confident that Chelsea target David Alaba will extend his contract with the Allianz Arena outfit. The Austrian defender is out of contract in under a year and has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, Bayern Munich CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, is optimistic that Alaba will extend his contract with the club. He said:

"With Alaba, I am cautiously optimistic we will find a solution."