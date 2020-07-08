×
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Big update on Kai Havertz, Championship star 'congratulated' on Blues move, and more - 8th July 2020

  • There's a significant update with regards to Chelsea's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.
  • Today's Chelsea transfer news roundup focuses on Kai Havertz, Said Benrahma and Jorginho!
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 21:14 IST
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but their transfer business is far from done. The Blues are still active in the transfer market and are making moves quickly as per various reports.

We have gone through all such reports and have accumulated the best from all the reliable sources. From Kai Havertz to the possible sale of Jorginho, we have it all covered!

Big update on Kai Havertz to Chelsea

Kai Havertz is keen on joining Chelsea and has informed Bayer Leverkusen that he wants the move, reports Christian Falk. The German journalist also claims that Real Madrid are not looking to sign him this summer, just like Bayern Munich.

Both sides remain keen on signing the young German but have no plans of making a move this summer because of financial reasons. Chelsea, on the other hand, have a lot of resources left in their transfer war chest and are keen on making things happen.

ESPN and Telegraph have also added that the Blues are pushing to wrap up the deal quickly, just like they did with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech earlier this year.

Said Benrahma to Chelsea soon?

Another player linked with Chelsea is Brentford star, Said Benrahma. The Algerian is a winger on Chelsea's radar now with a move for Jadon Sancho looking unlikely due to other big-money signings the Blues are pursuing.

Benrahma was live on his Instagram account and was 'congratulated' by his friend, who wrote: "Congratulations on Chelsea my brother...".

The rumours of a possible move to Stamford Bridge have intensified and this comment only adds more fuel to the fire.

Jorginho to leave Chelsea?

Jorginho is not happy with his role at Chelsea according to Goal.com. The Italian has not started a single match since the restart of the season and despite rotation and injuries, has been used as a substitute in just one match.

Reports have linked Jorginho with a move to Juventus, but no move has been finalised yet. Moreover, Lampard has claimed that Jorginho still remains in his plans. The Chelsea boss also said that playing Billy Gilmour over the Italian does not put Jorginho's future at the club in doubt.

Gary Neville is, however, reading between the lines and claims that Lampard is easing the former Napoli star out of Chelsea. He adds that the hunger to build a young squad could be the crucial reason behind a potential sale in the summer. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“You have to think that he [Jorginho] is being managed out of Stamford Bridge. I think it’s been clear from the moment Frank Lampard came in that he wants to build a young and hungry squad. Frank Lampard has got a clear plan.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Chelsea transfer news.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 21:14 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Kai Havertz Chelsea Transfer News
