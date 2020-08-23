Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree £50m fee for top defensive target, Chelsea line up move for French goalkeeper and more - 22nd August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we head into the end of a long-drawn transfer saga as the Blues agree on a fee for their top defensive target. We will also be looking at the Londoners' interest in a Ligue 1 goalkeeper and more.

Chelsea agree fee £50 million with Leicester City for Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are said to have agreed on a fee of £50 million for the signing of Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell. The Stamford Bridge giants have been heavily linked with a move for a top left-back, with reported interest in Sergio Reguilon and Nicolas Tagliafico, among others.

However, according to Goal, the Blues are close to sealing the deal for the signing of Chilwell after agreeing on terms with Leicester City. The 23-year-old defender is currently undergoing rehabilitation for an injury that kept him out of action towards the end of last season.

Leicester City were earlier holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million but have finally budged on their demands. The Foxes have also lined up a move for Tagliafico, who they consider as an ideal replacement for Chilwell.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to strengthen the left-back position, having been left unimpressed by the performances of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Nicolás Tagliafico is one of the options considered by Leicester as new left back. His agent has been contacted by #LCFC after Chelsea expected to complete Chilwell deal on next days (last details between clubs and here-we-go, confirmed). 🔵 #Leicester #Ajax #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

Chelsea eye move for Ligue 1 goalkeeper

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Ligue 1 goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to French outlet Le10Sport. The Blues have been linked with a number of high-profile goalkeepers in the ongoing transfer window, having been disillusioned by the performances of world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard has been guilty of committing a series of high-profile mistakes, and Frank Lampard wants to bring in a world-class goalkeeper to replace him between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were previously linked with moves for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but the La Liga duo would demand astronomical transfer fees for their players.

According to the report, Chelsea will need to offload Arrizabalaga first before making a move for Lille's shot-stopper Maignan.

Chelsea hold talks with Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva will take a call on his future after PSG's Champions League final clash against Bayern Munich

Chelsea have held talks with out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva in a bid to sign him to shore up the defence, according to the Guardian. However, the Brazilian defender is set to take a call on his future following PSG's UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Chelsea will have to beat interest from many European clubs including Fiorentina, in order to sign the 35-year-old.