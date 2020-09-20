Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree deal to sign goalkeeper, Chelsea rejected chance to sign Thiago, and more - 19th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues finally agree on a deal to sign Edouard Mendy, and more.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, with The Telegraph reporting that the London giants have agreed a deal worth just over £20 million to sign Rennes shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues have been on the lookout for a goalkeeper for most of the transfer window to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number 1 spot. The Spaniard endured an abysmal campaign last year, and the club feel that if he is provided adequate competition, he will fare much better.

Chelsea had been locked in negotiations with Rennes for a while now, with the Ligue 1 outfit holding out to get either Olivier Giroud or Fikayo Tomori on a season-long loan deal. However, according to the report, the Blues have managed to strike a deal with Rennes.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Chelsea had finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Mendy.

...and Edouard Mendy is a new Chelsea player, now also #CFC confirm the agreement reached on September 11th. Part of medicals already completed. 😉🔵 #transfers https://t.co/uN8YGa1Dj9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2020

Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Thiago Alcantara

Chelsea and Arsenal were given a chance to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara, before the former Bayern Munich midfielder sealed a move to Liverpool, according to reports. Bayern were hopeful that offering the player to the two London clubs could spark a bidding war, which could help them recoup the best fees for the 29-year-old.

Thiago sealed a £25 million move to Anfield earlier in the week, signing a four-year deal with the Reds. Chelsea are believed to have pulled out from the deal because of the plethora of midfield talent already at their disposal.

Chelsea defender signs for Serie A outfit on loan

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has left the Premier League outfit for another season-long loan, with the 25-year-old heading to Serie A outfit Genoa. Zappacosta spent last season on loan with Roma but his involvement during the season was curtailed because of a knee injury suffered during the campaign.

The defender had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons and with the arrival of Ben Chilwell earlier in the window, Zappacosta's Chelsea career appears to be all but over.