Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree record €100m fee for top target, defender accepts Chelsea's contract offer, and more - 24th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer news roundup, we have the latest update as the Blues finally agree terms on a record fee for the transfer of their top target, a Brazilian defender reportedly accepts the Londoners' contract offer, and more.

Chelsea agree record €100-million fee with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz

Chelsea have finally budged and given into the demands of Bayer Leverkusen to sign one of their top targets of the ongoing transfer window. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have agreed on terms for the €100-million signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz -- a record fee paid for a German footballer, eclipsing the £47.5 million Chelsea shelled out for Timo Werner earlier in the window.

Chelsea were locked in negotiations with the Bundesliga outfit to sign the 21-year-old sensation but have finally made a breakthrough after proposing a deal worth €100 million, which includes €80 million in fixed fees and the remaining €20 million in addons and other variables. The Bayer Leverkusen star is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Only the final paperwork remain before the deal is announced by both clubs.

Confirmed. Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen to sign the agreement for Kai Havertz for €100M add ons included (80-10-10). Five years contract - Lampard already spoke with Kai. Paperworks time between the two clubs to complete every detail. Here we go soon 🔵🏁 #CFC #Havertz https://t.co/2uW7jTywhl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Thiago Silva accepts Chelsea's contract offer

Out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is close to completing a move to the Premier League, having accepted Chelsea's contract offer. According to reliable journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, the 35-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal with an option for another year, which can be triggered by either of the two parties.

It has been reported that Silva will be earning around €6 million per year during his stay at Stamford Bridge. The veteran defender's eight-year-long spell with PSG came to an end following his side's 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

🚨 Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva to Chelsea a done deal. Contract 1 year + option of another that can be triggered by either side. Scheduled to undergo medical this week.



🔵 @liam_twomey explains why #CFC needed to strengthen at the back @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/828IMCt1Ph — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 24, 2020

Advertisement

Thiago Silva to Chelsea, here we go! The Brazilian CB today has accepted Chelsea bid until June 2022. He’s gonna leave PSG and sign for next two years. No chances for Fiorentina. Deal to be completed on next days. 🔵🇧🇷 #CFC #Chelsea #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

French defender offered to Chelsea

Former Nice defender Malang Sarr has been offered to Chelsea. The 21-year-old is currently a free agent, having run down his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are considering whether to make a move for the Sarr, having already completed the signing of Thiago Silva.

However, Sarr is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe because of his status as a free agent and his ability to play both as a central defender or as a left-back. Arsenal and Barcelona are some of the clubs said to be monitoring his situation.