Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues handed boost in pursuit of goalkeeper, Declan Rice urged to snub Chelsea, and more - 2nd September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest updates on the Blues' pursuit of a new goalkeeper, and more.

Chelsea handed a boost in pursuit of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with reports claiming that the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to sell the 28-year-old for €25 million. The Blues had initially tested the waters with an opening bid of around £15 million for the shot-stopper but it was swiftly rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for a world-class goalkeeper, with Frank Lampard keen on a new shot-stopper ahead of the new season because of the abysmal form of Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the Blues' pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Manchester United's Dean Henderson have not yielded any result.

As such, the Stamford Bridge giants have now acknowledged the fact that they wouldn't be able to sell Kepa and replace him with a world-class goalkeeper in the current financial situation. They have subsequently turned their attention to signing a goalkeeper who can challenge the Spaniard for the #1 position.

Rennes had reportedly set an asking price of around €40 million for Mendy. However, the Ligue 1 giants are now prepared to let go of the goalkeeper for around €25 million. They are currently in talks with PSG to sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, should Chelsea sign Mendy.

Triple H urges Declan Rice to snub Chelsea and stay at West Ham United

WWE superstar Triple H has urged West Ham United sensation Declan Rice to snub interest from Chelsea and establish himself as a Hammers legend. Triple H, who is also a West Ham United fan, has urged Rice to build his legacy on his own terms.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Rice, who is highly rated by Frank Lampard, as the English manager prepares to shore up his defence ahead of next season. Lampard views Rice as someone who can become an excellent central defender in the long run, and the Blues are expected to try and tempt the 21-year-old to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea might be set to face disappointment in their pursuit of Rice, especially if he listens to the advice that Triple H gave him. Triple H said:

"I have a message for one Declan Rice. Declan, you’ve got bit decisions ahead of you and I understand that. Far be it from me to tell you what to do. But I’d like to give you a point of view that sometimes in life there are more important things, there is the opportunity to do something more, to be a hero, to be a hero for fans that have supported you. To be a hero to people that have watched you come up through a system and succeed in that system.

"To be a hero and build something on your own. To not just succeed but to succeed on your terms. To become something more, to become the only and only, the first Declan Rice, to build your legacy, to build your franchise. Stay with the people that brought you to the dance. Stay with West Ham. And become the champion and become everything they all know Declan Rice can be."

Tiemoue Bakayoko edges closer to Chelsea exit

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is edging closer to a move to Serie A outfit AC Milan, according to reports. The Serie A giants are tying up loose ends in the deal to bring the 26-year-old to the San Siro, and the deal could be made official in the coming days.

Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 season on loan with AC Milan and is keen on a return to San Siro.