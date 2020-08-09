Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Kai Havertz alternative, midfielder agrees personal terms with Serie A giants and more - 8th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues identify an alternative for Kai Havertz, a veteran midfielder agrees personal terms with Serie A giants and more.

Chelsea identify Ligue 1 sensation as Kai Havertz alternative

Chelsea have identified Ligue 1 sensation Jonathan Ikone as a potential alternative to Kai Havertz, should they fail in their bid to sign the German forward. The Stamford Bridge giants have been heavily linked with a move for Havertz but have so far failed to find an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga side are busy competing in the Europa League and that has definitely not helped Chelsea in trying to conclude a deal for the 21-year-old. However, according to le10sport, Chelsea have identified Lille sensation Jonathan Ikone as an alternative to Havertz.

Lampard expresses disappointment over Willian contract saga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has expressed his disappointment that the club were not able to find an agreement to extend the stay of out-of-contract winger Willian.

Willian is expected to sign for London rivals Arsenal on a free after his current deal with Chelsea expires. The Brazilian had expressed that he would happily extend his contract with the Blues if he is offered a three-year deal. The Stamford Bridge outfit were holding out for a two-year deal, but couldn't find an agreement with Willian in the end.

Lampard insisted that the club had done everything in its power to ensure that Willian extends his contract. He said:

"It actually doesn’t matter about disappointment from any party in this situation. In terms of being disappointed, certainly as a club I think we have done everything we can to explain to Willian, and mine and his relationship is really close.

"I don’t have the answer, if he moves on I personally would wish him well. And that’s kind of where we’re at now."

Tiemoue Bakayoko agrees personal terms with AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is keen on a move to AC Milan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has agreed personal terms with Serie A outfit AC Milan, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness). The midfielder spent the 2019-2020 season on loan with Monaco but the Ligue 1 side decided against making his move permanent.

According to the report, Chelsea are looking to recoup at least half of the €40 million they shelled out on Bakayoko in 2017. Milan are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Chelsea, with the Serie A giants unlikely to match the Blues' asking price of £20 million.

Bakayoko is eager to return to the team he spent the 2018-2019 season on loan with and has reportedly taken a huge wage cut to play for the Italian side.