Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate move for Barcelona star, club enter race for Argentine striker, and more - 9th August 2021

Chelsea will be aiming to continue their golden run under Thomas Tuchel when they face Villarreal in the the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The German guided the Blues to a UEFA Champions League triumph last season and even reached the final of the FA Cup, which they lost to Leicester City. The London side will be itching to lay down a marker against the Yellow Submarine ahead of a crucial season.

Chelsea are close to securing the services of Romelu Lukaku but are eyeing more additions to their attack this summer. The Blues are also eager to offload as many of their fringe players as possible.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 9 August 2021.

Chelsea initiate move for Barcelona star

Ansu Fati

Chelsea have initiated a move for Ansu Fati, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Blues are eager to upgrade their attack after underwhelming performances from the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the 2020-21 season. Despite the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Tuchel could make space in his team for a player like Fati.

The Barcelona starlet is one of the brightest young talents to come out of the Camp Nou in recent times and was previously believed to be the one to carry Lionel Messi's legacy forward.

✍ (PEDRI & ANSU): Barcelona want to start working and advance in negotiations for the contract renewal of Pedri and Ansu Fati from next week.#FCB 🇪🇸



Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] pic.twitter.com/ip5HG0f0wu — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 8, 2021

However, Fati's representatives are not happy with the player's current contract and are attempting to force a move away from Barcelona. Chelsea are monitoring the situation with interest, while Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on events.

The two European giants are among a host of clubs who have enquired about the player. Barcelona would hate to lose Fati in a summer where they are already weakened by Lionel Messi's exit. However, the Catalans' financial situation might force their hands.

Blues enter race for Argentine striker

Bolivia v Argentina: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Chelsea have entered the race for Sergio Aguero, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues are looking to add a replacement for Tammy Abraham to their squad, with the Englishman set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is ready to welcome Romelu Lukaku to his team but wants additional firepower ahead of a testing season. Aguero, with his Premier League experience and splendid goalscoring record, could be an ideal choice.

Sergio Aguero will miss two months with an injury, per multiple reports.



He’s yet to make an appearance for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/e7d7U1vGNf — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2021

The Argentinean joined Barcelona this summer on a free deal, but his future is up in the air after Lionel Messi’s departure. Chelsea are prepared to take advantage of the situation but could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the player.

Fiorentina interested in Chelsea ace

Davide Zappacosta

Fiorentina are interested in Davide Zappacosta, according to Inside Futbol via Sky Italia. The Italian has one year left on his current contract and is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Chelsea are attempting to offload Zappacosta this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. The Italian spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Genoa.

However, the Serie A side will only move for the Italian if they manage to sell Pol Lirola to Marseille. The Ligue 1 side are locked in negotiations with Fiorentina, with a move looking likely.

