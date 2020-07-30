Frank Lampard has had a fairly good debut season in the Premier League as Chelsea manager and he will be looking at the transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen the team in a bid to mount a challenge on all fronts next season.

As such, Chelsea have been linked with some big players this time around as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Chelsea that made headlines on 30 July 2020.

Nathan Ake to join Manchester City unless Chelsea match bid

Nathan Ake

Bournemouth have accepted a £41 million bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake. Personal terms and the length of the contract are yet to be agreed but those are now being seen as formalities and the player is certain to join City unless his former employers, Chelsea, decide to match City's bid.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause and can choose to match Manchester City's offer in the next couple of days. However, as it stands, it is being reported that Chelsea are not interested in signing Ake.

BREAKING: Bournemouth have accepted a £41million bid for Nathan Ake from Man City. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2020

Chelsea make a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Advertisement

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

As per reports, Chelsea have placed a bid for Barcelona no.1, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as they look to find a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa, who is the club's record signing, has been rather disappointing since his arrival and has had a forgettable season at the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen has only 2 years remaining on his contract and has refused to sign a new deal so far. Barcelona had initiated talks over an extension but nothing positive has come out of it.

Bayern Munich are also interested in securing the services of Marc Andre ter Stegen and are keeping tabs on his contract situation as well.

Chelsea and Manchester City monitoring David Alaba's contract situation

David Alaba poses with the DFB Cup

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba has just one year remaining on his contract. Though he has featured extensively for the Bavarians over the course of this season, reports suggest that he might call it a day on his stint at Bayern quite soon.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly looking to see if David Alaba will extend his contract. If the Austrian chooses to not extend his contract, then the Premier League giants will swoop in for him as he will be available for a cheaper amount.