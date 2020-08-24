Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make breakthrough in talks for top target, Chelsea close to signing Brazilian defender and more - 23rd August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues close in on two major signings- having agreed to the astronomical demands for one of their top targets- and more.

Chelsea set to meet Bayer Leverkusen's asking price for Kai Havertz

Chelsea are on the verge of a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz as they are set to meet the Bundesliga outfit's asking price for the 21-year-old sensation.

According to Football London, the Blues are on the verge of a breakthrough in talks with Bayer Leverkusen as they prepare a fresh bid that is close to the Bundesliga giants' £80-million valuation.

According to the report, Chelsea would be looking to meet Leverkusen's asking price via add-ons, having seen the German outfit remain firm on their stance in recent weeks.

Chelsea are keen to get a deal over the line at the earliest so that Havertz can join pre-season training.

Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Rudi Voller, had insisted in a recent interview with Sportbuzzer that the coronavirus pandemic will have no impact on the transfer fees of players like Havertz and Jadon Sancho. He said:

"In times of Corona it may actually be that the transfer fees have decreased for many players. But Corona or no Corona - this is not the case with exceptional players like Havertz or Jadon Sancho. There is no Corona discount for them."

Chelsea close to signing Thiago Silva

Chelsea are leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing transfer window, with the Blues now close to signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva.

The 35-year-old played his last match as a PSG player in the 1-0 Champions League final loss against Bayern Munich and is expected to make a switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming days, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

Thiago Silva bids farewell to Paris Saint-Germain with defeat in #UCLfinal. After 8 years & 7 league titles at #PSG, Brazil centre-back is now a free agent & despite turning 36 next month, understand a move to Chelsea is now almost done @TheAthleticUK #CFC https://t.co/efNU9XLASy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2020

Silva is understood to have a host of offers from a number of European clubs, including Fiorentina, but is expected to sign for Chelsea on a two-year deal.

Thiago Silva to @RMCsport @mohamedbouhafsi: “It was my last match as PSG player. I’m sad and I’ll be back with another role in future but I’ve to change. I want to play for 3-4 years more and be part of Brazil team in Qatar World Cup”. Chelsea confident to get him. 🇧🇷 #PSG #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2020

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Ben Chilwell in the coming days

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell in the coming days, with the left-back set to undergo a medical soon.

According to reports, Chilwell will set back the Blues by around £50 million after the Foxes reduced their asking price in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chilwell is set to be the third major signing made by Chelsea in this window, after they secured the signings of Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.