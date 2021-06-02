Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have to pay €30m for Benfica midfielder, club planning move for Arsenal target, and more - 2nd June 2021

With the summer transfer window less than a month away, Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The Blues enjoyed a great resurgence under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League, a position that had looked unattainable before the arrival of the German manager.

An FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Leicester City is the only setback the club has suffered in Tuchel’s tenure so far. The Champions League triumph, however, is almost certain to mark the start of a new era under the German’s guidance. The Blues are not eager to rest on their laurels and are already planning to go a step further next season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 2nd June 2021.

Chelsea have to pay €30m for Benfica midfielder

Julian Weigl

Chelsea will have to pay €30m to sign Benfica midfielder Julian Weigl, according to Sport Witness via O Jogo. The German footballer is a personal favorite of Tuchel, and the Blues have been in touch with the player’s representative over a potential move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are eager to bolster their midfield this season and believe Weigl’s qualities make him the perfect buy.

Julian Weigl | Chelsea told they need €30m to complete deal – Tuchel keen, contact already initiated.https://t.co/AXvXSxVQKf #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 2, 2021

The German is believed to be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice, who could cost around €80m. Benfica signed Weigl from Borussia Dortmund for €20m in January last year and could allow him to leave for the correct price. The 25-year-old made 39 appearances for the Portuguese side this season, scoring one goal.

The Blues planning a move for Arsenal target

Edmond Tapsoba

According to Football London via SportsBILD, Chelsea have turned their attention to Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, who is a target for Arsenal this summer. The 22-year-old was outstanding for the Bundesliga side in the 2020/21 season and is expected to cost around £60m. The Gunners want Tapsoba to replace the outgoing David Luiz, but the Blues are preparing to pour cold water on their plans.

#Chelsea are ready to enter the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba this summer. (@BILD_Sport) — Chelsea HQ ⭐️⭐️ (@Chelsea_HQ) June 2, 2021

Chelsea are looking to add further steel to their backline this summer and consider the Burkinabe footballer the ideal replacement for Fikayo Tomori, who could join AC Milan permanently. Tapsoba’s current contract with Leverkusen expires in 2026, so prising him away will not be easy.

Chelsea locked in battle to sign Brazilian prodigy

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal for Brazilian prodigy Kaio Jorge, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Star. The Santos youngster has been branded the “new Ronaldo” in his native country and has already appeared 66 times for his club since graduating from the academy.

His brilliance has caught the eye of the Blues as well as the Gunners, while Bayern Leverkusen and Juventus are also monitoring him.

The Premier League sides, however, could be at a disadvantage in the race due to Brexit regulations. The youngster might also explore the possibility of a move to Germany or Italy to secure more game time.

