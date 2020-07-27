Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prepare €30m bid for former Barcelona defender, Interest in RB Salzburg star, and more - 26th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' pursuit of a former Barcelona defender, interest in an Arsenal target, and more.

Chelsea prepare €30 million bid for former Barcelona defender

Chelsea are preparing a €30 million bid for former Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Dailymail). Cucurella has impressed this season at Getafe, making 45 appearances for the La Liga side.

Getafe had initially signed Cucurella on a season-long loan from Barcelona, but were impressed with the 22-year-old and signed him on a permanent deal for around €10 million in March.

Chelsea are in the market for a left-back as Frank Lampard looks to improve his defence ahead of next season. Leicester City's Ben Chilwell remains the Blues's preferred choice. However, they have been taken aback by Leicester's enormous price tag (rumoured to be £80 million).

Cucurella is said to have been scouted by Chelsea for a couple of months, and the Blues are prepared to meet Getafe's asking price for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea to rival Arsenal for Red Bull Salzburg sensation

Chelsea are set to rival Arsenal for the services of Red Bull Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai. The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for the Austrian outfit this season, who has scored 12 goals and assisted a further 18 this season.

Szoboszlai has caught the interest of the footballing fraternity with what has been a breakout season for the Hungarian international. Arsenal are said to be really interested in his services, but according to The Sun, they will face stiff competition from Chelsea for the midfielder. Atletico Madrid and PSG have also been attributed with interest in the 19-year-old.

Kai Havertz drops latest Chelsea hint

Kai Havertz has once again teased the Chelsea fans ahead of a potential big-money move to the Stamford Bridge outfit. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has liked a picture posted by new Chelsea signing Timo Werner on Instagram.

Werner recently completed a big-money move to Chelsea earlier in the summer and took to Instagram as he posted a picture after landing in London. The German was present at Chelsea's win over Wolves, as the German striker watched his new side claim a 2-0 victory to secure a place in next season's Champions League.