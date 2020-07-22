In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues' pursuit of a Manchester United goalkeeper, their £23 million offer for Ben Chilwell's alternative and more.

Chelsea prepared to offer £170,000 per week for Manchester United goalkeeper

Dean Henderson has been in scintillating form for Sheffield United

It is no secret that Frank Lampard is not happy with the job that Kepa Arrizabalaga has done between the sticks for Chelsea. The Spaniard has been guilty of high-profile errors which have cost the Stamford Bridge outfit crucial points.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for a world-class goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer market, with Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen being some of the names linked with a move to the London club.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Chelsea are said to be interested in Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on loan at the club from Manchester United. The west London giants are prepared to offer the 23-year-old £170,000 per week to lure him to the Bridge, which more than doubles his current salary of almost £70,000 per week.

Henderson has been in stellar form for Sheffield United since the club's promotion to the Premier League and has been touted as the future custodian at Old Trafford. The shot-stopper is set to return to Manchester United shortly as his loan deal with the Blades is coming to an end.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be interested in selling such a prized asset to a direct rival. However, the report also claims that Henderson would be looking for a permanent move away from Manchester United if he is not guaranteed a starting spot.

Advertisement

Chelsea make €25 million offer for Ben Chilwell alternative

Nicolas Tagliafico has emerged as a cheaper alternative to Ben Chilwell for the Blues

After the arrival of two big names in the attacking department, Chelsea now appear to have shifted their attention to their defence. The Blues have been heavily linked with the services of Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell. However, the enormous price tag (£80 million approx) slapped on him by the Foxes has proved to be a stumbling block.

The London giants have subsequently turned their attention to more economical options. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), the Blues have tabled a €25 million (£23 million) bid for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

According to the report, Chelsea will have to battle it out with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid for the services of the 27-year-old. However, according to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Los Rojiblancos are currently not in talks with the Argentina international.

Atletico are not in talks for Tagliafico mate — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

La Liga side interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been subject to heavy criticism after a series of dismal performances for Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured a dismal two years between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old arrived for a world-record fee (for a goalkeeper) but has struggled to hit the heights expected of him. Chelsea are actively pursuing a top-class goalkeeper in the current transfer window with Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Dean Henderson all linked with a move to join Frank Lampard's team.

It now appears that Spanish side Valencia could come to the aid of Kepa and help end his dismal two-year spell with the Blues. According to 90min, the La Liga giants are interested in acquiring the Spaniard but are unlikely to be able to sign him on a permanent transfer and would subsequently be looking at a multi-year loan option. Valencia would also struggle to cover the entire wages of the shot-stopper and would require Chelsea to still cover a portion of it.

Valencia have had a disastrous domestic campaign, finishing ninth in La Liga, and will be looking to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season.