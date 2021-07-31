Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues' pursuit of Erling Haaland could depend on Hakim Ziyech's future, club willing to lower price tag of English star, and more - 31st July 2021

Chelsea will have to speed up their transfer activities with the new season only a fortnight away. The Blues have enjoyed an impressive revival since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and ended the 2020/21 campaign on a high by lifting the UEFA Champions League. The German, however, remains eager to improve his squad over the summer as he prepares to fight for the Premier League in the upcoming season.

Chelsea are planning to bolster their frontline before the end of August. Tuchel is also willing to offload a few of his current players who are no longer indispensable to his plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 31 July 2021.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could depend on Hakim Ziyech's future

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could depend on Hakim Ziyech’s future at Stamford Bridge, according to The Express. The Blues are eager to bring the Norwegian to Stamford Bridge, but prising him away from Borussia Dortmund is proving to be quite a challenge. The Bundesliga giants want at least £150m to part with their star man and it appears that the Moroccan could be key to Haaland's proposed arrival in the Premier League.

AC Milan have made Hakim Ziyech their number one target this summer with the Chelsea player set to meet with his boss Thomas Tuchel to discuss about his future at the club. pic.twitter.com/BJDGV5JPjg — DSports (@dukamnetisports) July 31, 2021

Ziyech made his highly-anticipated move from Ajax to Chelsea last summer but has been a disappointment in his first season at Stamford Bridge. The Moroccan has failed to justify his £36m transfer fee. Tuchel is now ready to offload him amid interest from AC Milan. The Rossoneri can secure his services permanently for around £30m and the money would be redirected to the club’s transfer kitty.

Chelsea are also aiming to offload Tammy Abraham and plan to generate around half of Haaland’s asking price from the sale of two fringe players.

Blues willing to lower price tag of English star

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are willing to reduce their asking price for Tammy Abraham, according to 90 Min via The Sun. The Blues are planning to offload the Englishman as they prepare to add a new striker to their kitty this summer. Arsenal, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are all interested in Abraham, but they are balking at the London side’s £40m valuation of the player.

Chelsea have told Tammy Abraham that he is available for transfer, and they are now willing to accept offers of £30m for him.



All of this plays into our hands.



(via @ExWHUemployee) pic.twitter.com/tGOeABFEc5 — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) July 31, 2021

Chelsea are hoping to raise money from Abraham’s departure to fund a move for Erling Haaland. Since none of the Englishman’s suitors are willing to match their valuation of the player, the Blues have decided to lower Abraham’s price tag.

Chelsea receive setback in quest for Eden Hazard reunion

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have decided not to sell Eden Hazard this summer, according to The Express via Defensa Central. Chelsea are hoping for a reunion with their former player this summer. The Belgian moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 but has struggled to find his feet in Spain. With Real Madrid determined to secure Kylian Mbappe's services this summer, Hazard has been tipped to leave the La Liga giants to restart his career, with the Blues the favorites for his signature.

However, it now appears that Real Madrid will offer the Belgian one last season to prove the naysayers wrong. If he fails, Hazard could be offloaded next summer.

