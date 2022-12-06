Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay €150 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; club urged to sign PSV forward, and more - December 6, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter's wards are eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the London giants are willing to pay €150 million for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Glen Johnson has urged the London giants to sign a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 6, 2022:

Chelsea willing to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to pay €150 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to journalist Pacojo Delgado via Sport Witness.

The English midfielder is wanted by multiple clubs in Europe after an impressive run with Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham has also shown his prowess with England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, so the Blues are convinced he can take things up a notch.

- English clubs, especially Chelsea, are willing to put €150million on the table to sign Jude Bellingham, a figure that, to this day, they are not willing to pay at Real Madrid. @La_SER via @ChelsTransfer English clubs, especially Chelsea, are willing to put €150million on the table to sign Jude Bellingham, a figure that, to this day, they are not willing to pay at Real Madrid.- @La_SER via @ChelsTransfer https://t.co/H9GkpFqJFt

The Blues remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with Graham Potter looking to freshen things up in the middle of the park.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the final year of their contract, Chelsea are hoping to usher in a new era with Bellingham. The Blues are willing to pay a colossal fee to get their man, who is also wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Glen Johnson urges Blues to sign Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Glen Johnson reckons Chelsea should target Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward has been on a roll for club and country recently.

Gakpo has registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions for PSV Eindhoven this season. The 23-year-old has followed that up with an equally impressive run with the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice in four games.

His superb form has forced clubs around Europe to take note. Speaking to Fair Betting Sites, Johnson said that the Blues need the Dutchman more than Liverpool.

"Cody Gakpo has really caught my eye at the World Cup. It's not easy to score at this level, also the way he reads the game, the way he plays and moves, he looks the real deal," said Johnson.

He continued:

"In terms of personnel, Chelsea need Gakpo more than Liverpool. Chelsea have always had fantastic wingers, but they never scored goals, if you don't get in those positions to score goals, there's not much point in you being in the team. Gakpo looks like he could do it in the Premier League; he looks like he would burst onto the scene, like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz has for Liverpool."

Gakpo is also being monitored by Manchester United.

Chelsea ready to fight for Declan Rice next summer, says Simon Phillips

Declan Rice could arrive at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Journalist Simon Phillips reckons Chelsea could do everything in their power to sign Declan Rice next summer. The English midfielder is a long-term target for the Blues, and his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have certainly justified their interest in him.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Jude Bellingham will rightly get the plaudits, but @_DeclanRice once again doing the most important job on the pitch for England tonight. If he’s not there, we don’t win so comfortably, if at all. Unreal player who is understandably Chelsea’s priority this summer. Jude Bellingham will rightly get the plaudits, but @_DeclanRice once again doing the most important job on the pitch for England tonight. If he’s not there, we don’t win so comfortably, if at all. Unreal player who is understandably Chelsea’s priority this summer.

In his SubStack column, Phillips said that Todd Boehly's cordial relationship with West Ham United's Karren Brady could be key to a move.

"Chelsea are ready to fight to sign him, and we believe that some initial foundations have been laid. He is a Chelsea priority for the summer. I’m told that Todd Boehly has good relations with West Ham’s Karren Brady, and there is a belief that this could help Chelsea’s cause. However, as I said above, West Ham want a bidding war,” wrote Phillips.

Rice has appeared 20 times for the London giants, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

