Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit, Chelsea willing to outbid Liverpool for defender and more - 9th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' pursuit of defensive reinforcements, Willian's farewell to fans, and more.

Chelsea receive Declan Rice boost as West Ham need to sell to strengthen squad

Chelsea have received a significant boost in their bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. According to The Sun, West Ham United would need to offload their star man in a bid to raise funds to strengthen other positions.

The Hammers have been severely hit because of the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, and would subsequently need to offload some of their stars to raise the funds for further spending.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Rice, with Frank Lampard said to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old. The Blues have so far baulked at West Ham's £70 million asking price but the latter's financial position could open the door for Chelsea to come knocking for one of their top targets.

Chelsea set to go all out in pursuit of Ben White

Chelsea are said to be willing to go all out in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. According to the Daily Star, the Blues are unfazed by the £40 million price tag slapped on White's head and are ready to hijack any move that rivals Liverpool make for the defender.

Liverpool are reportedly set to test the resolve of Brighton with an opening bid of £20 million for the 22-year-old's services. However, according to the report, the Blues are prepared to better any offer that the Anfield outfit make for White.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a suitor for German international Antonio Rudiger, whose Stamford Bridge journey looks set to be over. The Blues are set to use the funds they can generate from Rudiger's sale to fund a move for White.

Willian bids goodbye to Chelsea fans

Chelsea winger Willian has announced that he is leaving the club, a day after the Blues were knocked out of the Champions League by an inspired Bayern Munich side. The 32-year-old confirmed his departure in an open letter to fans, wherein he thanked his supporters and asserted that the time had come for him to 'move on'.

Willian is expected to sign a three-year deal with cross-town rivals Arsenal, with the deal said to be made official in the coming days.