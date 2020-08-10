Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in Declan Rice pursuit, Chelsea willing to outbid Liverpool for defender and more - 9th August 2020

Chelsea have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice
Chelsea have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 10 Aug 2020, 07:45 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' pursuit of defensive reinforcements, Willian's farewell to fans, and more.

Chelsea receive Declan Rice boost as West Ham need to sell to strengthen squad

Chelsea have received a significant boost in their bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. According to The Sun, West Ham United would need to offload their star man in a bid to raise funds to strengthen other positions.

The Hammers have been severely hit because of the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, and would subsequently need to offload some of their stars to raise the funds for further spending.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Rice, with Frank Lampard said to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old. The Blues have so far baulked at West Ham's £70 million asking price but the latter's financial position could open the door for Chelsea to come knocking for one of their top targets.

Chelsea set to go all out in pursuit of Ben White

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head in battle for the services of Ben White
Liverpool and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head in battle for the services of Ben White

Chelsea are said to be willing to go all out in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. According to the Daily Star, the Blues are unfazed by the £40 million price tag slapped on White's head and are ready to hijack any move that rivals Liverpool make for the defender.

Liverpool are reportedly set to test the resolve of Brighton with an opening bid of £20 million for the 22-year-old's services. However, according to the report, the Blues are prepared to better any offer that the Anfield outfit make for White.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a suitor for German international Antonio Rudiger, whose Stamford Bridge journey looks set to be over. The Blues are set to use the funds they can generate from Rudiger's sale to fund a move for White.

Advertisement

Willian bids goodbye to Chelsea fans

Chelsea winger Willian has announced that he is leaving the club, a day after the Blues were knocked out of the Champions League by an inspired Bayern Munich side. The 32-year-old confirmed his departure in an open letter to fans, wherein he thanked his supporters and asserted that the time had come for him to 'move on'.

View this post on Instagram

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva

A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on

Willian is expected to sign a three-year deal with cross-town rivals Arsenal, with the deal said to be made official in the coming days.

Published 10 Aug 2020, 07:45 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Liverpool Football Declan Rice Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी