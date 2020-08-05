Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to miss out on top target, Chelsea in advanced talks with Real Madrid defender, and more - 04th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Blues are in advanced talk with a Real Madrid defender, their disappointment in pursuit of Kepa's replacement, and more.

Chelsea set to face disappointment in pursuit of Dean Henderson

Chelsea are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Dean Henderson, with the goalkeeper set to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester United. According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have had a breakthrough in contract talks with the 23 =-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2022.

Chelsea are actively looking to sign a world-class goalkeeper in the transfer market, as manager Frank Lampard has had enough of current #1 Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard has been guilty of a number of high-profile mistakes and was benched for Chelsea's last Premier League game and the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

Henderson was one of the big names that Chelsea were actively pursuing, with the 23-year-old having impressed ion his loan stint with Sheffield United. However, it appears the Blues will have to switch their attention to other targets as Henderson renews his contract with the Old Trafford outfit.

The 23-year-old might still be loaned out for the upcoming season, as David de Gea is still considered the undisputed #1 at Old Trafford.

Chelsea in advanced talks with Sergio Reguilon

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, ESPN has claimed. The Blues have been actively looking to strengthen the left-back position, but have been left frustrated in their attempts to sign first-choice option Ben Chilwell -- with Leicester City holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million.

According to the report, the Stamford Bridge outfit have now switched their attention to the Real Madrid man -- who had an impressive loan stint with Sevilla. Reguilon has attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, with Everton and Sevilla reported to be monitoring his situation.

The Blues are in the final stages of negotiation according to the report, with final discussions being held whether to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal worth around €25 million or to loan him for the season.

Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Champions League campaign

Things are not looking good for Chelsea ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Bayern Munich. The Blues are already struggling with a number of injuries, and it appears that they will have to make do without in-form winger Christian Pulisic for the pivotal clash.

According to talkSPORT, Pulisic is set to be on the sidelines for around five weeks, which only makes him available for selection at the start of next season. The winger picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea will be looking to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit against Bayern Munich on Saturday, however, the task just got tougher for Frank Lampard's men because of the absence of their in-form winger.