Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star wanted by Borussia Dortmund; Barcelona interested in German defender, and more - 7 January 2022

Chelsea welcome Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a third-round FA Cup clash. The Blues are coming off a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea star is wanted by Borussia Dortmund. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a Blues defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th January 2022.

Timo Werner wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea striker Timo Werner, according to Fichajes. The German has failed to cement a place in the Blues' starting eleven this season. However, the 25-year-old has been identified as a perfect replacement for Erling Haaland, who is widely expected to leave BvB this summer.

The Norwegian has developed into one of the hottest properties in world football since joining Dortmund in 2020. Haaland has attracted attention from clubs around Europe, thanks to his blistering exploits at Dortmund. He has amassed 76 goals and 27 assists in 79 games across competitions, with 16 of those strikes and nine assists coming this campaign.

The Bundesliga giants want to hold on to Haaland, but are aware he is likely to leave this summer. Dortmund are laying down succession plans for his departure, and have identified Werner as one of his possible replacements.

The German joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 after lighting up the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. Unfortunately, he has failed to replicate that form with the Blues. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Werner is open to the prospect of a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, who are preparing for life without Haaland. Despite his recent struggles with Chelsea, the 25-year-old is expected to rediscover his mojo at Dortmund.

Werner has proven himself in the Bundesliga, and could hit the ground running if he returns to familiar surroundings. The Blues, meanwhile, are willing to cash in on the player, having lost their patience with him.

Barcelona interested in Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to El Nacional. The German defender is set to become a free agent this summer. The Blues have failed to tie him down to a new deal, and the 28-year-old is tipped to leave the club.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Antonio Rüdiger at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival… 🥇



Total carry distance - 1st

Passes completed - 1st

Long passes completed - 1st

Touches - 1st

Possession won in middle third - 2nd Antonio Rüdiger at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival… 🥇Total carry distance - 1stPasses completed - 1stLong passes completed - 1stTouches - 1stPossession won in middle third - 2nd https://t.co/RrAbH52Vn3

Rudiger already has a host of top European clubs hot on his heels. The Blaugrana have now entered the fray. Barcelona believe the German could be a fabulous replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique. Rudiger is also wanted by Real Madrid.

Barcelona accelerate move for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Barcelona could sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to sign Andreas Christensen, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender has been one of the mainstays in manager Thomas Tuchel's backline at Chelsea. However, Christensen's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues have so far failed to convince him to sign an extension. Barcelona are plotting to take advantage, and have already gotten in touch with the Danish player's entourage to discuss a possible move.

Edited by Bhargav