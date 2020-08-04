In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Blues' pursuit of Kai Havertz, £26 million price tag slapped on midfielder, and more.

Chelsea submit €60 million opening bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea have finally submitted their opening bid of around €60 million for the services of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz. The Stamford Bridge outfit has been heavily linked with a move for the 21 year old in the ongoing transfer window and there's a growing consensus that Havertz will be a Chelsea player sooner rather than later.

According to football transfer expert Ian McGarry a contingent from Chelsea, which included Petr Cech, had traveled to Germany to negotiate a transfer for the highly coveted forward. However, the opening €60 million (€50 million + €10 million in add-ons) bid from Chelsea was way short of the €90 million valuation of Havertz by Leverkusen. McGarry said:

"It is our understanding that Chelsea met with Bayer Leverkusen officials this week. Petr Cech had visited Leverkusen to speak to officials there and the player about a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

"That has resulted in an opening bid of 50m euros plus 10m euros in add-ons.

"Leverkusen continue to value the player at 90m euros. That is something Chelsea feel is not a fair price for the 21-year-old. However, they are obviously keen to get the player and are willing to pay."

£26 million price tag slapped on Dominik Szoboszlai

RB Salzburg have slapped a £26 million price tag on one of Europe's most coveted youngsters, Dominik Szoboszlai. Chelsea and Arsenal are two Premier League clubs who have been attributed with an interest in the 19 year old.

Szoboszlai enjoyed a breakout year with the Austrian outfit, having scored 12 goals and assisted another 18 during the 2019/20 campaign. According to reports, Salzburg are resigned to losing the talented youngster, and are open to accepting a £26 million bid for him.

Willian declines contract offer from Chelsea

Willian has declined Chelsea's contract offer for the extension of his stay at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian was out of contract with the Blues at the end of the current season and is now headed for the exit door.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano the 31 year old was offered another two-year deal by Chelsea. However, Willian rejected the offer as he is holding out for a three-year deal.

The report further adds that Arsenal, who beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final last week, are now in pole position to sign the Brazilian. According to reports, not only are the Gunners open to offering Willian a three-year deal, they are also prepared to insert an option for a fourth year in the deal.

It is also being said that Arsenal's offer to Willian is the most lucrative out of all the offers that he currently has in front of him.