Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by Stamford Bridge move, says journalist; club interested in Mexican winger, and more - December 3, 2022

Chelsea are eager to finish in the Premier League top four. Graham Potter’s wards are eighth in the league after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge, as per journalist Daniel Longo. Elsewhere, another journalist, Simon Phillips, has said that the Blues are interested in a Mexican winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 3, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by Stamford Bridge move, says Daniel Longo

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Daniele Longo via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese is eager to move to a Champions League side on a Bosman move after cutting ties with Manchester United last month. The Red Devils terminated his contract on mutual agreement after doing a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

There is Chelsea for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese champion is very tempted.

Chelsea were eager to sign him this summer before a move was scrapped at the insistence of then manager Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have kept a close eye on the 37-year-old but are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo is considering their offer but is enticed by the prospect of joining Chelsea. A move to one of Manchester United’s rivals would be a controversial step for the 37-year-old. However, the transfer may not be beyond the Portuguese after he had publicly slammed the club in last month’s interview.

Chelsea interested in Alexis Vega

Alexis Vega has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Alexis Vega, according to Simon Phillips. The 25-year-old caught the eye with the Mexican team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite El Tri's failure to progress to the knockouts, Vega left a mark with his assured performances.

Wolves are also interested in the player.



"Chelsea have spoken to the reps of Mexico winger Alexis Vega regarding a Chelsea move. Wolves are also interested in the player."

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the Blues have initiated contact with the player’s agent regarding a possible move.

“One player I have been told, who is also a winger and playing at the World Cup with Mexico, is Alexis Vega. We’ve had information come to us that he’s a player on Chelsea’s list of targets, and we’ve actually already spoken to his agent as well, so that’s definitely one to keep an eye on,” said Phillips.

Vega plays for Liga MX side Guadalajara and could be a fabulous addition to Graham Potter’s midfield.

Wayne Bridge wants Blues to sign Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues full-back Wayne Bridge has urged the Blues to sign Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Both players are currently on Graham Potter’s radar, who could go on a spending spree next year. The English manager took charge of the London giants this summer and is attempting to transform the club’s fortunes under a new ownership.

Speaking to Football London, Bridge heaped praise on Bellingham and Rice.

“He’s great Jude. I think he’s probably one of England’s best players. and he’s going to be around a long time. Obviously Declan, he sits in that midfield. He can make teams tick sometimes. He’s playing that (Claude) Makelele-type role; he’s great defensively; he’s great at passing, and he is actually technically a very skilful player as well,” said Bridge.

He added:

“I’ve seen stuff in training that he does with the ball – he’s a very good player and an intelligent player as well.”

Bridge also said that the two young midfielders could help his former club build a strong English core.

“I’d like to see both at Chelsea. In the Premier League these days you need a lot of good players. You don’t need just 11 good players; you need 22, 25 players. They would be perfect for Chelsea. It would be great. Especially as they’re English, when I first went to Chelsea, you get that English core,” said Bridge.

He continued:

“It was really good from Roman Abramovich and Chelsea to get a load of English players in; it creates a good core, and they seem like good lads. For me, it would be a no-brainer. It’s just can you get them? There’s going to be a lot of people wanting them.”

Both Rice and Bellingham are currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England, who play Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday (December 4).

