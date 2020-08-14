Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Defender agrees personal terms with Serie A giants, Manchester United join the Blues in race for full-back, and more - 13th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as a Blues defender agrees personal terms with Serie A giants, Manchester United join the race for an ace defender, and more.

Chelsea defender agrees personal terms with Inter Milan

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Inter Milan, according to Calciomercato. The Blues are aiming a complete squad overhaul under Frank Lampard ahead of next season, and Emerson is one of the many players who are potentially heading out of Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, Emerson is believed to be interested in the move, having previously worked with Inter manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly slapped a £22.6 million price tag on the 26-year-old but a deal could be done in the range of £18.1 million.

The report further adds that Emerson has been offered a five-year deal worth £2.2 million per year. Conte is keen on signing the Italian, who he thinks would be perfect in the left wing-back role.

Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign Ben Chilwell

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, according to the Mirror. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is said to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old defender and has made him one of the top targets for the Blues in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have been taken aback by Leicester's £80 million asking price for the services of the player.

Chelsea were hoping to sign the full-back for much less but with the Red Devils now entering the race to sign the defender, a bidding war could well be on the cards.

United have identified the left-back position as something that they would like to strengthen ahead of next season and believe that Chilwell's reunion with Harry Maguire could be the way forward for them.

Willian offered massive £35 million package to join Arsenal

Chelsea winger Willian has reportedly been offered a massive £35 million package by cross-town rivals Arsenal. According to Metro, the Brazilian is set to pocket £220,000 per week, including all bonuses and a huge signing on fee.

The Gunners are believed to have also agreed to a three-year deal for the 32-year-old, which is something that he was holding out for at Chelsea. The transfer is expected to be announced in the coming days.