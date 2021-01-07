Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Experienced star set to stay, midfielder poised to leave on loan and more - 6 January 2021

Chelsea are not expected to undergo anything remotely close to an overhaul for the next two transfer windows at least.
However, the club will have to free up their wage bill, discard their outcasts, and work on loan operations for their youngsters.
Rumors about Frank Lampard's probable axing continue to be circulated, while there are a few players who may leave the club on loan.
On that note, we list the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 6.
Also read: Gary Neville slams three Chelsea players for poor showing against Manchester City
Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea
Olivier Giroud has laid down a benchmark for professional footballers with his mentality and appetite this season.
Just when it seemed like he had played his final game for Chelsea, the Frenchman grabbed all his rare opportunities with both hands. He is now, perhaps, Lampard's first-choice striker.
The veteran has netted nine goals in 15 appearances, and is currently Chelsea's leading marksman.
It appeared as though he would be heading out to either Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, or Juventus in the coming days. But transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now wiped out all speculation by claiming that the 34-year-old will stay at Chelsea.
Danny Drinkwater heading to Turkey on loan
Danny Drinkwater's career has derailed ever since Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea.
beIN SPORTS reports the midfielder is heading to Turkish side Kasimpasa until the end of this season at least. He is set to play in the Super Lig after over three horrendous years at Chelsea.
Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City, but suffered two dire loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa, where he only made a combined five league appearances.
Issues off the field, such as the drink-driving incident in 2019 and the nightclub fight with a footballer that resulted in a ligament tear haven't helped his cause either. A loan move to a different league could be the breath of fresh air he requires.
Lucas Piazon could finally leave Chelsea
As per reports from Goal, Chelsea have terminated Lucas Pizaon's loan deal in Portugal ahead of a potential permanent transfer.
The striker has spent nine years at Chelsea, but has travelled across the globe for various loan carousels. Piazon has played for Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, and Fulham among other notable clubs.
Three clubs are understood to be interested in signing the 26-year-old on a permanent deal, although there is no concrete decision yet on his next destination. With just six months left on his contract, Chelsea are looking to cash in and receive a significant sum for Piazon.
Also read: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues line up four replacements for Frank Lampard, update on team's pursuit of Declan Rice and more - 5 January 2021Published 07 Jan 2021, 00:55 IST