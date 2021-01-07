Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Experienced star set to stay, midfielder poised to leave on loan and more - 6 January 2021

Chelsea are not expected to undergo anything remotely close to an overhaul for the next two transfer windows at least.

However, the club will have to free up their wage bill, discard their outcasts, and work on loan operations for their youngsters.

Rumors about Frank Lampard's probable axing continue to be circulated, while there are a few players who may leave the club on loan.

On that note, we list the top transfer stories surrounding Chelsea from January 6.

Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has scored nine goals for Chelsea this season

Olivier Giroud has laid down a benchmark for professional footballers with his mentality and appetite this season.

Just when it seemed like he had played his final game for Chelsea, the Frenchman grabbed all his rare opportunities with both hands. He is now, perhaps, Lampard's first-choice striker.

The veteran has netted nine goals in 15 appearances, and is currently Chelsea's leading marksman.

It appeared as though he would be heading out to either Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, or Juventus in the coming days. But transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now wiped out all speculation by claiming that the 34-year-old will stay at Chelsea.

he's staying at Chelsea mate — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Danny Drinkwater heading to Turkey on loan

Danny Drinkwater is set to head out for another loan move away from Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater's career has derailed ever since Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea.

beIN SPORTS reports the midfielder is heading to Turkish side Kasimpasa until the end of this season at least. He is set to play in the Super Lig after over three horrendous years at Chelsea.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City, but suffered two dire loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa, where he only made a combined five league appearances.

Issues off the field, such as the drink-driving incident in 2019 and the nightclub fight with a footballer that resulted in a ligament tear haven't helped his cause either. A loan move to a different league could be the breath of fresh air he requires.

Lucas Piazon could finally leave Chelsea

Lucas Piazon is set to leave Chelsea after nine years

As per reports from Goal, Chelsea have terminated Lucas Pizaon's loan deal in Portugal ahead of a potential permanent transfer.

The striker has spent nine years at Chelsea, but has travelled across the globe for various loan carousels. Piazon has played for Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, and Fulham among other notable clubs.

Lucas Piazon's loan with Rio Ave is being terminated ahead of a sale.



He has only six months left on his contract but Chelsea have an option for an extra year to ensure he doesn't leave for free.



There's three clubs in for him but the ultimate destination is unclear. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 6, 2021

Three clubs are understood to be interested in signing the 26-year-old on a permanent deal, although there is no concrete decision yet on his next destination. With just six months left on his contract, Chelsea are looking to cash in and receive a significant sum for Piazon.

