Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Blues to sign Jude Bellingham; club receive Rafael Leao boost, more - December 9, 2022

Chelsea will look to finish in the top four when the Premier League resumes this month. Graham Potter's wards are eighth in the league after 14 games.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Ramires has advised the club to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 9, 2022:

Ramires advises Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Ramires has urged Chelsea to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder has become a household name since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The 19-year-old has added to his reputation at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Three Lions.

Bellingham is expected to be on the move next summer, and there's already a beeline for his services. The London giants are also among his admirers. Speaking to Ladbrokes, as cited by Caught Offside, Ramires said that Bellingham is on a different level to his peers.

"I’m always watching English football, and I’ve seen every England game so far in Qatar. They have so many exciting young players, but Jude Bellingham is the one for me. He’s the one boy who has caught my attention; I believe he’s on a different level altogether. Some of the guys that are coming through are incredible, but Jude is a different level, for me. I’ve been so impressed by him," said Ramires.

The Brazilian added that he would pick Bellingham over Declan Rice for the Blues.

"Bellingham and Declan Rice have both been linked with moves to Chelsea in the past. If it was up to me, and I had to choose out of the two to sign for the club, I’d go with Bellingham. I could see him carrying on his development at Chelsea, for sure. He’d absolutely be an amazing signing," said Ramires.

Bellingham has amassed nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances for BvB across competitions this season.

Blues receive Rafael Leao boost

Rafael Leao is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward has been very impressive for AC Milan this season, registering seven goals and nine assists from 20 games across competitions. His contract with AC Milan expires in 2024, and the Rossoneri are working to tie him down to a new deal.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Simon Phillips said that Leao is stalling contract talks amid interest from the Blues.

"He’s been quite keen to hold off signing a new contract with the interest from other clubs, especially Chelsea because his head has been turned by that. He’s not wanted to rush anything with his contract talks," said Phillips.

The 23-year-old has also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice in four games.

Chelsea planning move for Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

The Blues are ready to break the bank for Youssoufa Moukoko, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The German forward has earned rave reviews with his performances for Borussia Dortmund this season. Still only 18, Moukoko has already established himself as a first-team regular at Signal Iduna Park. The teenager has six goals and as many assists in 22 games across competitions this season for Dortmund.

Moukoko's exploits earned him a place in the German team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they exited the tournament in the group stage. However, the 18-year-old's stock remains high, with the Blues eager to secure his signature. Moukoko's contract with Dortmund expires next summer, and he could be available on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

