Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Frank Lampard wants Lionel Messi, Blues set to announce third signing, and more - 25th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have big news as reports claim that Frank Lampard is keen on signing Lionel Messi, who has informed the Barcelona board that he wants to leave. On top of that, Chelsea are set to announce their third signing of the window.

Frank Lampard interested in signing Lionel Messi

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is interested in bringing Lionel Messi to Stamford Bridge, according to Rio Ferdinand. The entire football world was rocked after news broke out that the Argentine talisman had given Barcelona a formal notice regarding his desire to leave the club.

There are only a handful of clubs in football who could even think about affording the astronomical wages of the 34-year-old ace. Chelsea are one of the select few clubs with the financial firepower to pull off a move of this magnitude.

The Blues have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and are close to adding Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz to their ranks.

However, no signing can compete with that of Messi, and Ferdinand didn't waste time to inform the world via Twitter that Lampard is interested in signing the Barcelona legend.

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Chelsea set to announce their third signing of the window

Chelsea are set to announce their third major signing of the ongoing transfer window, with Ben Chilwell on the verge of completing a £50-million move to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are confident of getting the Chilwell deal over the line with an announcement expected shortly.

Chelsea have no doubts about Ben Chilwell deal. The club will complete the agreement and will announce the new signing from Leicester soon. He's always been Lampard first choice as LB. Here-we-go again, waiting for Havertz and Thiago Silva too. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #LCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

The Blues had been heavily linked with a move for Chilwell for the majority of the transfer window, with Lampard identifying the Leicester City defender as his first-choice for the left-back position.

Chelsea had initially baulked at Leicester City's £80-million asking price. The Foxes, however, brought down their asking price after lengthy negotiations, and Chilwell is now edging closer to securing a £50-million move to London.

Chelsea beat competition to sign Malang Sarr

Chelsea have successfully beaten competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs to sign defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Malang Sarr will sign his contract on next hours with Chelsea in London. He turned down bids from Italy and also had a talk with Lampard on last hours. Here we go!🔵 #CFC #Sarr #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

The 21-year-old defender is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal but is expected to be loaned out by the Stamford Bridge outfit for the upcoming season.

Arsenal, Barcelona and a couple of Italian clubs were interested in signing Sarr, who is a free agent after running down his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Chelsea have beaten competition from these clubs to sign Sarr on a free and would be looking to loan him out, with a host of Bundesliga clubs interested in the defender.