Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lampard sacked, Declan Rice demand reportedly angered Chelsea board, and more - 25 January 2021

Chelsea have been a club known to make brave decisions off the pitch. Be it with transfers, appointments, investments or recruitment, the shrewd, yet unconventional, methods of management have seen the club grow to become one of the biggest in Europe.

And today, Chelsea Football Club took a massive decision to part ways with their very own Frank Lampard.

After a tense and frustrating period for the club, the Chelsea hierarchy chose to sack the man who had been heavily backed and supported by the faithful.

The transfer business is set to be put on hold until the new manager arrives at least. On that note, we look at the top stories about Chelsea of today, including Lampard's axing.

Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked by @ChelseaFC today. Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2021

Chelsea sack Frank Lampard after just 18 months

Frank Lampard is no longer the coach of Chelsea

As a result of a rough spell following a 17-game unbeaten run up to December, Chelsea sacked Lampard earlier today.

The board was reportedly furious and largely frustrated with the manner of recent defeats and results. The Chelsea players were asked not to assemble at Cobham in the afternoon for the same reason.

Thomas Tuchel, who has been out of job since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, is most likely to take over the reins at Chelsea.

Club owner Roman Abramovich said:

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

The Russian added:

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

You believed in me and showed faith to bring me to the club i now love. I will always be grateful. Thank you gaffer 💙 pic.twitter.com/JW6DMY5WGJ — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) January 25, 2021

Lampard's demand for Rice frustrated Chelsea board

Declan Rice was one of Lampard's top targets

The Chelsea board grew increasingly frustrated with Lampard's demands for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as per latest updates.

The dismissed Blues boss was supposedly adamant on adding Rice to the long list of players that joined in the summer. His request for the former Chelsea academy star was too much for the board as West Ham slapped an £80 million price tag on them.

Lampard wanted to prize him away by the end of this transfer window which did not go down well with the management.

Azpilicueta reportedly clashed with Rudiger in training

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly clashed in training

According to reports from the Telegraph, there were a number of issues in the training ground under Lampard as well.

Apparently, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger had multiple face-offs in training.

The story also suggests that the manager was not treated very well by some of the experienced players at Chelsea who weren't receiving their chances on the pitch, much to the frustration of the younger crop.

