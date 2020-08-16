Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: List of Kepa replacements drawn up, Blues still chasing £35m-rated English star, and more — 16th August 2020

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have gotten off to a flying start in the transfer window after already completing the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech before the completion of the season. However, their summer business is far from done as the Blues are looking to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch.

Their pursuit of Germany and Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz has appeared to gather some momentum, while their hunt for defensive reinforcements still in progress. The Times reported earlier on that Chelsea made a breakthrough in talks for Ben Chilwell, Chelsea's number one target for left-back.

Chelsea target Everton's Jordan Pickford as Kepa replacement

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a difficult season at Chelsea after his performances seemingly went from bad to worse with every passing game. The Stamford Bridge outfit are in the market for a replacement for the Spaniard, and reports have emerged regarding their interest in Everton and England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

1 - Everton have only kept one clean sheet in their last 17 away games in the Premier League, conceding at least two goals in 10 of these fixtures. Fragility. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/eE912PNcY5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Amidst reports of their interest in veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster, Express Sport claim that Chelsea are considering a move for Pickford, who is valued at £43m. Alongside the English number one, other targets such as Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana, and Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak are all being considered by the London giants.

Alex Meret's agent breaks silence on Chelsea, Man United links

Alex Meret in action for Napoli

Napoli star Alex Meret is rated as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the world. However, he has been mostly forced to play second fiddle to the experienced former Gunners keeper David Ospina in Naples. Due to both Chelsea and Manchester United's goalkeeper situations being up in the air, both clubs have been credited with an interest in the Italian shot-stopper.

Speaking to Italian outlet Rai Sport, the 23-year-old's agent Federico Pastorello opened up on his client's current situation at Napoli. He confirmed that a possible loan move could be on the cards for Meret, stating;

"Going from Udinese to Napoli [in 2018], he made a big decision. Our contact with Napoli has been constant, but someone at his age needs to play. We are willing to go out on loan to play, if necessary."

Chelsea still chasing English star Ben White

Ben White (L) won the Championship with Leeds

Ben White is one of the most in-demand centre-halves in England at the moment. The on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion star won the Championship with Leeds United but is likely to move to a bigger club given both his sublime performances and the current demand for players of his stature in the transfer market.

While Brighton are in no rush to sell White, it is believed that a fee of £35m could kick off the bidding war for the towering Englishman. The Sunday Express claim that Frank Lampard is keen on White — who is yet to play a Premier League game — and could match Brighton's valuation of the youngster if they choose to cash in on him. Should Chelsea wish to purchase him, they must fend off interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and a host of other interested clubs.

Former Gunner Lukas Podolski weighs in on Chelsea target Havertz

Former Arsenal star has delivered his verdict on German wonderkid Kai Havertz amidst his rumoured move to Chelsea. The striker, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, believes that the Leverkusen man is a 'great talent'. However, he proceeded to highlight two aspects of his game that he needs to work on.

Kai Havertz in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 26 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 5 assists



Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



Roman Abramovich's next piece of art? 🖼 pic.twitter.com/GgwfCUHMuL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

Speaking on Havertz, the 35-year-old said;

"He’s a great talent. On the ball he is so creative, but he’s still young — let’s see if he can fit into the Premier League [with Chelsea]. I think he is still missing some strength and power, but he should taste the drink of the Premier League and see if he likes it."

Havertz is widely expected to move to Stamford Bridge this summer as per widespread reports. He is set to link up with compatriots Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020/21 season.