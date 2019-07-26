Chelsea Transfer News: The Blues and Everton looking to bid for Arsenal target Wilfred Zaha

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 240 // 26 Jul 2019, 08:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Premier League sides Chelsea and Everton are now looking to make a bid to sign in-demand Crystal Palace winger, Wilfred Zaha. The Ivory Coast winger has been one of Arsenal's main targets all throughout the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Wilfred Zaha has been one of the star performers for Crystal Palace since making the switch to the London side from Manchester United in 2015. The Ivory Coast winger has made over 150 appearances and scored over 50 goals for the Eagles across all competitions in two stints with the club.

The 26-year-old winger though confirmed his desire to play in the Champions League earlier in the summer prompting several clubs to take notice and register their interest in signing him.

Everton has been very active in the transfer market this season as Marco Silva looks to get the Toffees back into Europe after a very long time.

The Blues, on the other hand, has been hit by a two-window transfer ban and can't sign any players this summer.

Crystal Palace had earlier made it clear that they wanted £80 million for Wilfred Zaha.

The heart of the matter

According to The Telegraph, Everton and Chelsea are looking to sign Zaha from Crystal Palace. The report states that the Toffees is set to make a bid of £60 million and Cenk Tosun for the 26-year-old winger.

The Eagles had earlier made an interest in their Turkish striker and Everton is now looking to offload the striker to Palace to secure the services of Zaha.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is looking to bring in new life to their winger department with Pedro and Willian into their thirties and Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The Blues, who are yet to make their interest official will be looking to sign the winger and sent him out on loan to Crystal Palace for this season before adding him to the squad for next year.

Everton willing to pay £60m and Tosun for Zaha but fear Chelsea are preparing to make a bid that would see him move at the end of transfer ban #efc #cfc #cpfc https://t.co/rWNER25A5l — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 25, 2019

What's next

If the reports are to be believed, Wilfred Zaha will now have to decide between Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. It will be interesting to see how this saga will unravel before the window closes next month.