Chelsea Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha linked with a 'swap deal' in January

Chelsea fans are in a state of elation after the Blues were given the green light to make new signings in January. In today’s Chelsea transfer news, the latest player to be linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge is Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, according to The Guardian.

The reports say that Crystal Palace have an eye on Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and could even entertain the possibility of swapping their star winger in January.

Can Olivier Giroud improve Palace’s goal return?

Palace are struggling for goals this season and have scored only 14 times they have only outscored Watford’s tally of 9 goals so far this season. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson prefers having a target man up-front who has a keen eye for goal and believes Giroud could solve his team’s goal-scoring crisis.

It is no secret that Zaha is longing for a move away from Crystal Palace and wants a fresh challenge, preferably in the Premier League. Zaha was strongly linked with Arsenal in the summer but The Gunners ended up signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille and Zaha was left waiting anxiously.

Interestingly, The Guardian claims Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will have a £150million transfer kitty to spend in January with Wilfried Zaha valued around £80million by Crystal Palace.

The report also reckons that Olivier Giroud is certain to depart from Stamford Bridge next month thus a 'Giroud + cash' deal for Zaha would be a welcome move for both Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

This is indeed one transfer story to keep an eye on as January Transfer Window is fast approaching with almost all the Big 6 teams expected to sign at least 1 player in the window.

