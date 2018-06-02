Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Surprise Name Enters Managerial Race, Hazard Comments on Chelsea Future and more - June 2, 2018

Here is a look at all of the day's top transfer rumours, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

A lot of ambiguity looms around Hazard's future in London

Hello and Welcome to Today's Chelsea Transfer Round-Up. The Blues have been moving at a steady pace prior to the commencement of the transfer window, circling their options and targets for next season.

Manager Antonio Conte's future looks very clear as his time is nearing an end in West London as his replacements are being lined up.

The 2017/18 FA Cup Winners will have to move swiftly during the summer if they are to beat the competition for their transfer targets from Premier League rivals and major European clubs.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Former PSG manager in the running for Chelsea Job

Blanc has been out of work since 2016

For the past few weeks, it has looked crystal clear that Chelsea are keen on appointing former Napoli boss, Maurizio Sarri to replace current head coach Antonio Conte.

However, there has been a major turn of events that has led to former France and Paris Saint Germain gaffer Laurent Blanc emerge as a shock candidate and latest frontrunner to take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Frenchman has been without a job for the past two years after being fired by PSG in 2016 as he failed to deliver the Champions League in his third season at the club. But, he did fire the club to 11 trophies during his stint in Paris that included two domestic trebles.

Chelsea have taken a U-Turn in their search for a new boss and it is not the right move. Even though Blanc has accomplished major silverware in France and brings a wealth of experience, he is not the man that will take the Blues in their desired direction.

It would be smart for Roman Abrahamovich to continue in their pursuit for Sarri since the Italian will develop a system and new model at the club which will help them to move forward along with the contacts that he possesses which can attract new signings as he can convince his transfer targets and also certain Napoli stars to join forces with him in London.

Hazard Makes a Decision on his Future

It will be a battle for Chelsea to hang on to Hazard next season

Eden Hazard had indicated his desire of leaving Chelsea towards the latter stages of last season if Antonio Conte was to stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

But with the Italian likely headed towards the exit door, the concern surrounding the Belgian's future had cooled off for a brief period of time.

With Zinedine Zidane lately having left his post as Real Madrid manager, Hazard still wishes on securing a move to the Spanish capital, the Express UK claims. The 27-year-old has been on the radar of the Los Blancos since the second half of the last season as the reigning European Champions are looking to reinforce their attack.

Hazard had a very indifferent last campaign, a year where he expressed his opinions and anger under Conte especially after being frozen out of the game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium where he had a season-low 20 touches of the ball playing as a false nine in a setup that saw the Blues play in a very defensive and negative approach.

The Belgian International has been the Core of Chelsea's success in the last five years and the club will have to put all their effort in keeping him at Stamford Bridge, something that can only be done if the club attracts big names and star players to the club which can convince Hazard to stay for another year.

Blues looking to steal Liverpool Target

Alisson will be in high demand during the summer

Chelsea are looking to hijack Liverpool's move for AS Roma star, Alisson Becker as per the reports of ESPN.

Thibaut Courtois' future looks very uncertain in West London as there have been no signs of him being offered a new contract by the Blues.

Courtois has only one year remaining on his current deal and Real Madrid is one of the suitors as Spain looks to be the destination for the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper as the Los Blancos are in the hunt for a new shot-stopper as they are keen on replacing current number one Keylor Navas.

This will leave the Blues in the search for a new keeper in the market but Alisson will come at a huge asking price. Roma will demand a huge fee for the Brazilian as he will be in the centre of a tug of war between top European clubs and the Italians have stretched their valuation to a massive £79 million in the last few days for their prized asset.

The probability of Thibaut Courtois being offered a new deal by the Board looks very unlikely and it will be the wise thing for the Blues to cash on him instead of losing him for free next season.

If Chelsea have the funds and are willing to pay a world record fee for Alisson Becker then they should look to pursue their target early in the transfer window because they will have to compete with their rivals Liverpool also.

Alisson: Had a better save success rate (80.1%) than any other goalkeeper in Serie A this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/GfyWtoGrLc pic.twitter.com/TwuSBU7LO9 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 29, 2018

Will some major changes happen at Chelsea this summer? Have your say in the comments section below!