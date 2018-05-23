Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Blues close in on new boss and more - May 23, 2018

    Here is a look at all of the day's top transfer rumors, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

    Akshaj Sinha
    ANALYST
    Rumors 23 May 2018, 20:31 IST
    3.69K

    2018 FA Cup Final Football Chelsea v Man Utd May 19th
    Conte is headed towards the exit door

    Hello and welcome to today's Chelsea Transfer Round-Up. The 2017/18 FA Cup Winners have been making steady progress prior to the commencement of the transfer window in the search of new players as well as a new manager.

    On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

    Chelsea on the verge of replacing Conte

    FBL-ITA-SERIEA-FIORENTINA-NAPOLI
    Sarri is next in line to succeed Conte

    Antonio Conte's days in West London are certainly numbered. It is more than likely that the Italian will be given the boot by Chelsea and current Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri is the frontrunner to take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

    Sarri's contract in Naples is due to expire in 2020 and talks of an extension had broken down a few days ago as stated by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, as per the reports of the Daily Mail. The 59-year-old has set his heart on a move to England and it could be only a matter of time before he takes charge of the Blues.

    On the other hand, superstars Willian and Eden Hazard are more likely to stay when Conte eventually departs the club as they had reiterated they would want a move away from Stamford Bridge if the current Chelsea boss remains in charge next season.

    But it is important that Chelsea sacrifice their current manager instead of losing their best players to rival clubs or else it will be a whole merry go round of last season accompanied by the off-field drama they will have to go through once again if Antonio Conte stays at the club.

    Blues set to battle it out for German youngster

    Germany v Brazil - FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Quarter Final
    Vagnoman in action for the German U17s

    As per the reports of The Sun, Chelsea are set to lock horns with Everton and London rivals Arsenal in an attempt to land the signature of Hamburg left-back, Josha Vagnoman. The German has over a year left on his contract with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

    Vagnoman was part of the Germany U17 squad that played in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India and is currently playing for the Hamburg U19s. He made his Bundesliga debut this year against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, becoming the second youngest player to play in the German top flight.

    The Blues will face a stiff battle from their Premier League competitors as well as certain Bundesliga clubs following Hamburg's relegation from the Bundesliga and also with the fact that he will only have 12 months remaining on his deal.

    Vagnoman is a highly rated and versatile defender and it will be wise for Chelsea to not invest in proven top players this upcoming transfer window and instead look at giving opportunities to the multiple young and talented players in their academy.

