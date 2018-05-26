Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Morata offered in a swap deal, Sarri may raid former club and more - May 26, 2018

Here is a look at all of the day's top transfer rumours, stories and updates related to Chelsea Football Club.

Morata looks destined for a move away from London

The 2016-17 Premier League champions have been making in-roads prior to the commencement of the transfer window as they shortlisted multiple top class players.

One thing looks imminent that Antonio Conte is headed towards the exit as the Blues have reportedly identified his successor already. This could mean that superstars Eden Hazard and Willian will potentially stay at Chelsea next season as they had stated their desire of making a move in the summer should Conte stay at the club next season.

On that note, here are the top transfer stories of the day pertaining to Chelsea:

Blues prepare to offer Morata for Icardi

Could Icardi be headed to England?

Chelsea are ready to propose a direct swap deal to Inter Milan for Mauro Icardi and in return offer Alvaro Morata, according to ESPN. The Argentinian has a contract until 2021 with the Nerazzurri and is valued at £67.5 million.

Both the strikers had contrasting seasons, Morata endured a difficult first season in England scoring just 15 goals in all competitions as he failed to justify his price tag whereas Icardi had another successful campaign, being the joint top goalscorer in Serie A as his 29 goals in the league helped Inter achieve Champions League qualification.

It looks clearer by the day that the Blues have lost their patience with the current number 9 and are looking to get rid of him after just one year. Icardi has been with Inter for the past six years and has achieved basically everything in Italy such as winning the golden boot twice.

However, it is the right time for the 25-year-old to make a switch and embrace a new challenge where he can accomplish personal success combined with silverware, something he has failed to achieve in Milan.

Since Chelsea are keen on selling Morata, they should push forward for this deal as Mauro Icardi is one of the best young natural goalscoring strikers available in Europe and could prove to be the ideal replacement up front.

Fewest touches per goal in Europe's top 5 leagues this season this season (10+ goals)



🥇M. Icardi -- 26

🥈E. Cavani -- 28.7

🥉R. Lewandowski -- 33.5https://t.co/BwvcOK7fm0 pic.twitter.com/24z09uuuKO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 25, 2018

Sarri might raid Napoli

Sarri intends to take his former players along with him to England

As per Evening Standard, the former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has already laid out his transfer plans as he is keen on bringing players from his former club along with him to England if he succeeds Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Sarri's shortlist of Napoli players include defenders Elseid Hysaj and Raul Albiol along with midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Italian would also endorse the club to make a push for Kalidou Koulibaly, someone who has been a target for Chelsea for the last couple of years.

The 59-year old's contacts with his former players can prove to be influential as they would be ready to follow him to West London. Manchester City target Jorginho had revealed a couple of weeks ago that Sarri will look to bring him to Stamford Bridge should he be appointed by the Blues, according to the Daily Mail.

Getting in Maurizio Sarri could work wonders for Chelsea if he is given the freedom by the Board to pursue his transfer targets since he could rope in two world-class players like Koulibaly and Jorginho who would go straight into the starting XI and strengthen the Blues in their quest to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Kenedy in high demand

Kenedy had a successful loan spell in Newcastle

Chelsea winger Kenedy has attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe. According to Goal, the Brazilian is being scouted by London rivals Arsenal along with German clubs RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich as well as French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Kenedy spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United and thrived in the North-East, making 13 appearances for the Magpies scoring two goals and registering two assists. He was an integral part of Newcastle that saw them end the season on a high and achieve a 10th place finish in the Premier League.

The 22-year old's time at Chelsea is going to be limited next season as the Blues will look to bring in new signings. He was used as a wing back in cup competitions by Antonio Conte in the first half of the season but that seems highly unlikely under the new boss.

Kenedy will end up being frozen out of the first team next season and another loan move will most likely be on the cards. It would be in the best interest of the club and the player to send him to a team where he will be an immediate starter like he was at Newcastle where he will get an opportunity to impress Chelsea if he is to sustain a future in West London.