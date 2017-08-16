Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues to bid for Rose and Soares, Diego Costa update and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming from Stamford Bridge.

16 Aug 2017

Diego Costa expected back at Chelsea

Sky Sports report that Chelsea have informed wantaway striker Diego Costa that they expect him to return to London and train with the team. The report states that Chelsea expect Costa to regain match-fitness and make himself available for selection. However, Costa remains in Brazil at the moment and has threatened to remain there instead of returning to London.

The Blues have fined the striker two week's wages for failing to return for training and for not honouring his contract with the club. The striker himself wants a move to Atletico Madrid but Chelsea's £50 million valuation and the Spanish club's transfer ban make the situation near impossible. However, reports from Spanish media outlet La Voz de Galicia and Sky Sports today suggest that Deportivo La Coruna are willing to sign Costa on loan for six months until Ateltico's transfer ban is lifted.

Chelsea to submit bid for Danny Rose after Tottenham game

According to several papers including The Sun, Chelsea are planning on bidding for Danny Rose after they play Spurs at Wembley in their next Premier League game. The report states that the Blues will bid £50 million for Rose as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad further before the close of the transfer window on 31st August.

The English left-back was fined by Tottenham for speaking to the media regarding a transfer and it now looks as though Chelsea will test Spurs with a £50 million offer after their league encounter.

Blues continue pursuit of Alex Sandro

Sticking with left-backs, Chelsea have reportedly been interested in signing Alex Sandro from Juventus all summer. However, the Daily Mail reports that their pursuit of the Brazilian is turning futile after a third bid for the left-back was rejected by Juventus this week.

The Evening Standard meanwhile states that Conte expects Sandro to put in a transfer request to force his way out of Turin but he hasn't done so at the moment.

Chelsea eyeing Soares

Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Chelsea are eyeing a move for Southampton's Cedric Soares. The report states that the Blues are planning to bid £15 million for the full-back who Conte wants to sign to provide competition to Victor Moses.

The Italian boss wants to sign at least three or four players before the transfer window shuts and Soares is one of the options he is considering.