Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues close to signing Drinkwater, shock Vardy bid and more

All the transfer news and rumours surrounding Chelsea.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 23 Aug 2017, 21:21 IST

Drinkwater

Chelsea close to signing Drinkwater

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are close to signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for £30 million. The Foxes rejected Chelsea's initial two bids of £15 million and £25 million, but are prepared to let the midfielder leave for the Blues' latest bid of £30 million. Antonio Conte's side have been looking at signing Drinkwater over the course of the last month and it looks as though they are finally close to getting him.

Blues to make shock Vardy bid

Vardy

The Daily Mirror today reports that Chelsea are looking to make a shock bid for Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. Antonio Conte wants to bring in another striker this window and the Blues view Vardy as an ideal replacement for Diego Costa. After being priced out of a move for Andrea Belotti despite making a fourth bid, Conte is looking to raid Leicester once again for Vardy's signature. We will have more developments on this to come.

Chelsea to make £40 million offer for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Reports from Goal and The Sun today suggest that Chelsea are prepared to test Arsenal with a £40 million bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24-year-old Englishman is set to have talks with Arsenal regarding a new contract this week because he is in the last year of his current contract, but Chelsea remain bullish about securing his signature.

As per the reports, Arsenal are willing to offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a £125,000-a-week contract but the Blues will prise the winger away with a fresh bid this week. Antonio Conte is an admirer of the versatile winger.

Conte to land £25 million rated Candreva

Candreva

As per reports from Calcimercatoweb and the Daily Mirror, Inter Milan are prepared to accept Chelsea's £25 million offer for Antonio Candreva. The Italian wants to link up with Antonio Conte again and is pushing for the move while Inter are ready to sell now, as per the latest developments, despite being reluctant to offload the versatile Italian earlier.

Inter signing Joao Cancelo recently opened the door for Candreva's move to Chelsea and the Blues look set to sign the Italian.

Marchisio wants to leave Juventus for Chelsea

Marchisio

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wants to leave Turin for Chelsea as per reports in Corriere Della Sera and Goal. The report states that the 31-year-old Marchisio does not have a strong relationship with Juventus boss Max Allegri and is keen for more first-team football to boost his chances of playing for Italy at next year's World Cup. Stamford Bridge is a destination being mooted by the player and Antonio Conte is keeping tabs on the situation.