Chelsea transfer roundup: Conte eyeing double swoop for Rose and Llorente, Inter open to selling Candreva and more

All the transfer new and rumours coming out of Stamford Bridge.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 20 Aug 2017, 17:30 IST

Chelsea pushing for double swoop of Danny Rose and Fernando Llorente

As per reports in the The Daily Mail on Sunday, Antonio Conte and Chelsea face a race against time to make more signings before the close of the transfer window on 31st August. The paper reports that the Blues are pushing for a double swoop of Danny Rose of Tottenham and Swansea's Fernando Llorente.

The Blues boss is keen on bolstering his squad after deeming it "small" and is looking at adding a few players before the close of the window. Chelsea have been linked with Danny Rose and Fernando Llorente and it looks as though the Italian will push the club to complete these transfers before the window slams shut.

Candreva

Inter open to selling Candreva to Chelsea

Reports in the Mirror today suggest that Inter Milan are ready to part with Antonio Candreva. The report states that Inter are prepared to sell the winger for £25 million and the player is keen on linking up with Blues boss Antonio Conte. Candreva is high on Chelsea's priority list and Conte has given the club the green light to complete the transfer. The Blues will look to complete the signing next week given that the transfer window shuts in 11 days.

Chelsea turn to PSG's Krychowiak

Krychowiak

According to Sky Sports and The Sun, Chelsea are set to turn their attention to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. Following reports in French paper L'Equipe last week, the midfielder is expected to find new employers soon as PSG are undergoing a massive on pitch restructuring following their world record signing of Neymar.

Krychowiak has been deemed surplus to requirements by PSG and Chelsea are interested in signing him as midfield cover. The Ligue 1 club want €30 million for the player and have offered him to clubs. Chelsea meanwhile are short of cover in the midfield department after the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and are looking to add in that department according to the report.

Atletico to make Costa bid

Diego Costa

The Daily Mail on Sunday and Sky Sports report that Atletico Madrid are prepared to make a bid for Chelsea's want-away striker Diego Costa. The reports suggest that Atletico are prepared to pay up to £50 million for Costa who has confirmed that he wants to go to the Spanish club and not remain at Chelsea. However, Atletico's bid still falls short of Chelsea's £60 million asking price. Rumours suggest that Chelsea are looking to end this long drawn saga and will accept the offer from Atletico.