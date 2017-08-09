Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues target Cancelo and Rose, Conte speaks about Costa and Matic and more

09 Aug 2017

Chelsea are preparing a formal bid of £25 million for the 23-year-old full-back

Chelsea target Valencia's Joao Cancelo

According to Sky Sports sources, Chelsea are targeting Valencia's right-back Joao Cancelo. The report states that the Blues scouted the wing-back extensively when he played for Portugal at the European U-21 Championships this summer and in Valencia's pre-season games as well. The Metro reports that Chelsea are preparing a formal bid of £25 million for the 23-year-old full-back but face stiff competition from Juventus and Tottenham who are also interested in signing him.

Blues in for Spurs full-back Danny Rose

Danny Rose could swap white for blue

As per reports from The Sun today, Chelsea have turned their attention to Spurs left-back Danny Rose. Manchester United are reportedly also interested in signing Rose, however, it is understood that Spurs are firm in their stance that he is not for sale. Antonio Conte is keen on signing at least one wing-back this summer and Rose along with Cancelo and Serge Aurier are his targets. But complications regarding the transfer of Aurier could rule him out.

Chelsea have made a bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way out

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea have made a bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain today. The bid is in the region of £25 million, but Arsene Wenger wants to keep the Englishman at the Emirates. Wenger, when asked about Chamberlain's transfer to Chelsea, said, "Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player. He is on the way up and he will continue to move up because that potential is there.

“He is today very conscious of his qualities as well, which he was not always, and I personally believe he will be a very great player.”

However, whether Wenger's comments have been made with a view of keeping the player at Arsenal and dissuading interest from Chelsea remains to be seen.

Antonio Conte bemoans "great loss" of Matic and says the club need to make more signings

Conte plans on adding to his squad

Speaking with Sky Sports today Chelsea boss Antonio Conte answered all the burning questions surrounding the Blues. "I hope to be able to improve our squad. The transfer market is not finished. We want to be competitive and we want to fight for the title again. The club knows my priorities."

“It won't be easy. It's a great challenge for us to try and retain the title but we are working hard.”

Later when quizzed about Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic the Chelsea boss said, “The way I think about Costa is the same. I think I was very clear; it's not important to repeat it.”

"Matic knows very well what I think about him. The importance for me about this player, who is a really good player, a top player, very important for our team, but sometimes you must accept this crazy transfer market."

"And sometimes you must accept different decisions. But he is a great loss for us," Conte concluded.