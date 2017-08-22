Chelsea transfer roundup: Blues to make fourth Belotti bid, Barkley a new target and more

All the transfer news and rumours surrounding Chelsea.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 22 Aug 2017, 18:22 IST

Chelsea bound?

Chelsea to make fourth Belotti bid

According to the Express, Chelsea are preparing a fourth bid to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The paper reports that Blues boss Antonio Conte is keen to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge to replace the departing Diego Costa. However, Chelsea have seen their initial three bids for the Italian hitman rejected by Torino.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Serie A club are reportedly holding out for their asking price of €90 million which Chelsea are reluctant to meet, but with the transfer window closing on 31st August, the Stamford Bridge outfit are pushing to make one last effort to sign Belotti with a fresh fourth bid. We will have more updates on this to come.

Blues to bid for Ross Barkley

Barkley has had a long summer

Chelsea are ready to bid for Everton want-away attacker Ross Barkley as per reports in the Telegraph yesterday and the Daily Star today. Barkley has been sidelined for three months after tearing his hamstring during training but this has not deterred his suitors Tottenham and Chelsea from bidding for him.

Everton wanted £50 million for the Englishman earlier this summer, but have since reduced their asking price to £30 million. The report states that Spurs are willing to pay £20 million plus £8 million in add-ons but face stiff competition from Chelsea who are prepared to meet his £30 million asking price and are ready to offer him £100,000-a-week in wages. It is understood that talks will take place this week between Everton and Barkley's suitors and a transfer could be on the cards before the window closes next week.

Diego Costa wanted by Monaco and Marseille; Atletico tell striker to make peace with Chelsea

A return to Atleti on the cards?

Diego Costa's transfer out of Chelsea has had further developments today. As per reports in The Express, both Monaco and Marseille have made formal enquiries about the availability of Diego Costa. It is understood that Monaco want to add a striker to their squad should Kylian Mbappe join Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea's Diego Costa is a player the Ligue 1 champions are interested in.

However, The Sun claim that negotiations with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are ongoing at the moment but the Spanish club have asked the striker to make peace with his current employers before he can transfer to Madrid.

Arsenal to hold crunch talks with Oxdale-Chamberlain amid interest from Chelsea

Will the Ox stay at the Emirates?

The Daily Mail today claim that Arsenal are set to hold crunch talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amid serious interest from Chelsea. The 24-year-old Englishman is in the last year of his contract at the Emirates and the report states that the Gunners are set to hand him a new four-year contract to ward off interest from their London rivals Chelsea.

Antonio Conte is keen to bring more attacking players to Stamford Bridge and Oxlade-Chamberlain is a player he likes with rumours of a bid imminent. However, Arsenal's discussion with the winger are set to take place later this week. Whether the player signs or opts to move out of the Emirates remains to be seen.