Chelsea transfer roundup: Chelsea in for Fiorentina winger, new Alex Sandro and Drinkwater bids & more

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 13 Aug 2017, 18:57 IST

Frederico Chiesa is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United to battle for Fiorentina winger

According to the Sunday Express, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Fiorentina winger Frederico Chiesa. The 19-year-old is touted as one of Serie A's brightest prospects after starring for the Italian U21 team at the European Championships this summer.

Both clubs are interested in signing the winger but it is understood that Fiorentina are also trying to make the youngster stay by offering him a new contract. Both United and Chelsea are looking to sign a winger before the transfer window shuts and Chiesa is on the Premier League duo's radar.

Blues up Alex Sandro bid

Chelsea have upped their bid for Alex Sandro

The Daily Star reports that Chelsea have upped their bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. Blues' boss Antonio Conte wants to sign a left-back to provide competition to Marcos Alonso and the London club have been chasing Sandro all summer. The report states that Chelsea have now submitted a bid of £60 million for the wing-back which they think could sway Juventus into selling him.

Despite Max Allegri ruling out the sale of Alex Sandro earlier this month, Chelsea are hopeful that their improved bid could see the wing-back switch clubs.

Danny Rose remains a possibility

Sticking with left-backs, Chelsea are also looking at Tottenham's Danny Rose after the player spoke out regarding a possible transfer last week. As per the report in the Daily Star today, the Blues are waiting for Tottenham to make it clear that they want to sell the English wing-back.

Chelsea will only make a move for Rose if Spurs admit a willingness to sell him. However, Spurs' stance on Rose remains unclear at the moment after the club fined the player for his comments in the press.

Chelsea to submit new bid for Danny Drinkwater

As per reports from Sky Sports today, Chelsea are preparing to submit a new improved bid for Danny Drinkwater soon. Leicester rejected a bid of £15 million for the midfielder last week but the Blues are ready to test Leicester with a fresh bid of £25 million this week as per the reports.

Antonio Conte is concerned with his lack of midfield options after the departure of Nemanja Matic and Chelsea's shock loss to Burnley yesterday and it is understood that he is pushing the club to sign Drinkwater.

Valencia say no bids received for Joao Cancelo

After reports from the Express and other papers last week stating that Chelsea were close to signing Joao Cancelo from Valencia, the Spanish club's chief spoke to the media yesterday stating that they had not received any bids for their right-back.

Speaking with Tuttomercatoweb, Valencia's general manager Mateu Alemany said, "I know nothing about Chelsea wanting Cancelo."

Conte wants more signings

After Chelsea's 3-2 opening day defeat against Burnley, Blues boss Antonio Conte reiterated that he wants more signings. Speaking with the media after the game Conte said, "I think that we must be focused to work very hard, to continue to work, with these players. For the transfer market the club is trying to do their best, I am not worried, I am ready to fight with these players."