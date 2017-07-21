Chelsea transfer roundup: Morata's first words, Benjamin Mendy bid, asking price for Matic and Diego Costa revealed

All the transfer action surrounding Chelsea today.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 21 Jul 2017, 19:43 IST

Benjamin Mendy could be heading to England

Chelsea to bid for Benjamin Mendy

The Daily Star reports that Chelsea are preparing a bid for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy. It is understood that the Blues are in the market for a wing-back and Mendy fits into their plans for next season. The Premier League champions have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Juventus' Alex Sandro and seem to have lost out on Real Madrid's Danilo, who is on the verge of a move to Manchester City.

Chelsea have now enquired with Monaco regarding the possible transfer of Mendy and a bid should follow soon. Some reports suggest that a bid for Southampton's Ryan Bertrand could also be on the cards.

Blues name Matic & Diego Costa asking price

The duo are on their way out

Chelsea are looking to offload Diego Costa following his row with Antonio Conte and disrespectful antics on social media. However, the Blues are not ready to let him go for cheap. The Stamford Bridge club have slapped a £44 million price tag on the Spaniard. Atletico Madrid are interested but the Blues' asking price could prove to be a stumbling block.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is also wanted by several clubs including Juventus and Manchester United and Chelsea have placed a €45 million price tag on the Serbian. However, Antonio Conte is reportedly willing to do business with his old club Juventus rather than sell to Chelsea's direct Premier League rivals United.

Alvaro Morata's speaks up after Chelsea move

Morata has broken his silence following his big-money move from Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata has broken his silence following his big-money move from Real Madrid. The striker spoke to Sky Sports after he landed at Heathrow Airport in London. When asked about why he chose to join Chelsea, the Spaniard said, "Because it’s the best club."

"Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches in the world and I’m so happy to work with him."

"The most important thing is I am here, I will play for Chelsea," he added.

Chelsea to compete with Liverpool for Max Kruse's signature

Kruse scored 15 goals for Bremen last season

Chelsea are to set to compete with Liverpool to sign Werder Bremen's Max Kruse. Antonio Conte wants to add a backup striker to his squad after signing Alvaro Morata and has turned his attention to the Bundesliga to sign Bremen's Kruse.

According to Bild, both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the £16 million rated Werder Bremen striker. The 29-year-old Kruse scored 15 goals and racked up seven assists last season.