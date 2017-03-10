Chelsea troll Manchester United on their official website ahead of FA Cup clash

This is absolutely savage from the Blues ahead of the visit of Jose Mourinho's side

by Slapstick Humour 10 Mar 2017, 19:07 IST

Chelsea face Manchester United in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Manchester United is easily the biggest clash in the FA Cup so far and the Blues have already fired a few shots at their arch rivals. Jose Mourinho returns to his former club for a second time this season after losing by a 4-0 margin in the Premier League in October.

Mourinho, who had been sacked a second time by the London club in 2015 returned to the Bridge with a strong Manchester United side only to be swatted aside by Antonio Conte’s men who used the victory as a springboard to go on a record-equaling winning run that now sees them sit pretty at the top of the table.

The Red Devils have since stabilised and they haven’t lost a game in the league since. However, no matter what they do and no matter what the results around them in the table, they have simply failed to move out of the sixth spot – so much so that it gave rise to memes.

Now, Chelsea have joined in to take a dig at Mourinho’s side in their match preview on their official website.

“Monday’s cup opponents are enjoying a long unbeaten run in the league stretching back to October. It has lifted them all the way from sixth to sixth. That last defeat was, of course, the one they endured at the Bridge...”

It’s safe to say that Mourinho will not take that one lying down and will be furious when his squad travels to London for the game on Monday night. But we expect Conte also to be up to the task, celebrating in his face if Chelsea score – a move that saw Mourinho criticise him the last time when he took it as a personal insult.

