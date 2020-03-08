Chelsea turn their attention to Dean Henderson, Nemanja Matic to sign new deal with Manchester United, Arsenal keeping tabs on Manchester City's John Stones and more: English Premier League Transfer Roundup, 8th March 2020

Is Frank Lampard still looking to shuffle his goalkeeping armoury?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Premier League transfer roundup.

Saturday's round of feisty fixtures saw various twists and turns in the league table, with Liverpool headlining another victory that saw them move closer to the long-awaited title.

However, in the midst of the action that is set to continue today as well with the Manchester derby marking a marquee match-up, the rumour mill continues to churn out highly speculative yet impactful news.

Be it Chelsea's problems at the defensive end or Mikel Arteta's pursuit of a squad revamp, there has been a lot to discuss with regard to transfers. On that note, let's dive right into the top stories encompassing the Premier League's teams, players and other representatives.

Chelsea want Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has inarguably been one of the top glove workers in the PL this season

Chelsea have supposedly turned their attention to Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, who has been right among the top performers in Sheffield United's dream return to the top-flight.

The goalkeeper most recently produced a string of spectacular saves against Norwich City, seeing off yet another shut-out as his side claimed a 1-0 victory.

The Blues meanwhile, have been facing a goalkeeper conundrum this season, with Frank Lampard casting doubt on Kepa Arrizabalaga's future by reducing him to the bench for six games in a row prior to the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

The Blues have been linked with AFC Ajax's Andre Onana of late, but the Daily Star claim that they will test the player's parent club as well as present employers with a bid. It'll be interesting to see how the Kepa saga unfolds, with Lampard naming him in the starting XI against Everton.

Arsenal to step up their pursuit of John Stones

Manchester City's John Stones in action against Crystal Palace

According to reports from Team Talk, Arsenal are set to offer Manchester City outcast John Stones a new lease of life come summer.

Both sides are aiming to reboot their respective squads, and Stones could be a win-win for either parties. The England international has significantly fallen off the pecking order this term, with Pep Guardiola preferring the likes of Fernandinho at the back.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are undoubtedly planning to offload their aged center-halves at the end of the current season, and Arteta identifies Stones as a brilliant defender.

Nemanja Matic in line for a contract extension

Nemanja Matic has revived his Manchester United career in recent weeks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will put pen to paper to remain at the club for another year.

The lambasted midfielder, as recently as a couple of weeks back, was under the pump for substandard performances and little capitalisation of chances received. However, he has reinstalled the stability we know of him in United's resurgence.

Solskjaer confirmed that is due to sign a new deal soon, stating:

“He will stay here. Yeah, 100 per cent. We have agreed with him so he will stay."

Arteta has his take on the Aubameyang situation

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will have to sit down with Aubameyang prior to the end of the season

Mikel Arteta has offered a sense of order and calm over the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer speculation, remarking that the club must sit down and hold productive discussions with him before the season ends.

The Gabonese has tick-marked another 20-goal campaign, but with his deal due to expire at the end of the 2020/21 term, Arsenal fear losing their prime source of goals on free.

Arteta, who must also be biting his nails over the delicate situation, said:

"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have [and] his intentions. Where we are sitting in [the table at] that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin commits long-term future to Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in astounding form since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival

It's no secret that Carlo Ancelotti has transformed Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the space of weeks, as he was regarded not more than a player who would run his socks off, put in the hard yards and pop a goal or two on odd occasions.

Calvert-Lewin has become a ferocious predator in the box since Ancelotti took charge of the Toffees, and now been rewarded with a five-year contract.

Calvert-Lewin, who has 15 goals this term, expressed his delight by saying:

"This is a very proud day. The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there. And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process."

The player also indicated an appetite for silverware. He added:

"We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians."

Most goals scored by English players in Europe's top five leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy (17)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Danny Ings (15)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho (14)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford (14)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham (13)



DCL keeps climbing. pic.twitter.com/uuvF4wTaui — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2020

Tammy Abraham rejects Chelsea deal

Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Chelsea sharpshooter Tammy Abraham has reportedly dislodged talks of a new deal with Chelsea, according to the Mirror.

The player, who is presently spending his time on the sidelines due to an illness, wants to earn as much as some of the other club youngsters such as Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 22-year-old still has a couple of years remaining on his present deal.