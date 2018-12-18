Chelsea v Bournemouth | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Carabao Cup 2018-19

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea host Bournemouth on 19th December as Carabao Cup action returns to the countryside. The Blues are embarking on another unbeaten run of form, whereas Eddie Howe and co. have endured a string of poor results that has seen them drop to 11th place in the league table.

The Blues have already beaten Bournemouth in the same fixture in the Premier League and here's all you need to know ahead of this clash.

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Kickoff information

Date: 19 December 2018

Time: 19:45 (local time), 01:15 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Livestream: Live stream on JioTV

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Team news

Chelsea:

In the press conference prior to the game, Gianfranco Zola had confirmed that Alvaro Morata is suffering from an ankle injury, which is sure to rule him out of the clash. Star man Eden Hazard picked up a knock against Brighton last time out and will face late fitness tests.

Bournemouth:

Adam Smith, Lewis Cook Dan, Gosling, Simon Francis and Tyrone Mings are nursing injuries at present, while Callum Wilson may not start as he recently overcame a minor injury.

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Probable line-ups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Zappacosta, Christensen, Rudiger, Palmieri; Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Begovic; Simpson, S.Cook, Ake, Rico; Brooks, Surman, Lerma, Pugh; King, Defoe

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: W-D-W-L-W

Bournemouth: L-L-W-L-L

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 10

Bournemouth wins: 3

Draws: 0

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Key players

Chelsea:

Vidi FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Not a lot of talk has surrounded Cesc Fabregas, but the veteran playmaker has put in good performances on a consistent basis, whenever called upon. Time and again, he has racked up passes and picked out exquisite long balls too. Defensively as well, the 31-year-old seems to have met Sarri's demands.

Bournemouth:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Jefferson Lerma has been among the top signings of the season. His agility, liveliness on the pitch and aggressive approach have drawn a lot of plaudits. A few sharp tackles and interceptions will be required to counter Chelsea's possession-based football.

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Prediction

The Cherries are a quick side in terms of their attacking approach, which could cause a few problems to a Chelsea outfit that is expected to be tinkered with to a visible extent. However, the hosts will prevail and progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Predicted score: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

