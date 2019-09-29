Chelsea 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Chelsea secured their first home league win of the season as they comfortably brushed Brighton and Hove Albion aside by a 2-0 margin. Goals from Jorginho and Willian helped the cause, as Frank Lampard also watched his side keep a maiden clean sheet of the season.

It could have, and should have been a lot more in terms of the score line, but with Chelsea having ticked all the boxes, the management would consider this result as a stellar day in the office.

The Blues had a pool of chances going their way, as they expressed immaculate energy with and without the ball. The Seagulls did scare a couple of times, but clear cut chances were sparingly witnessed.

The afternoon also marked a return in the Premier League for young Callum Hudson-Odoi, who capped off his 30-minute cameo with a fine assist following a daunting surge.

On that note, we look at the major talking points from Chelsea's comprehensive triumph over Brighton.

9 - Chelsea have now won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton, making it a new Football League record for most games played by a side against a single opponent while winning every single one, overtaking Bournemouth’s eight games against Wimbledon. Whitewash. pic.twitter.com/7HfXwKUPnG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

#1 Frank Lampard names an interesting line up, once again

Lampard plotted a unique 4-1-4-1 shape against Brighton

Frank Lampard has exhibited a host of ideas since taking over at the helm at Stamford Bridge, with one of their being his willingness to adapt to situations, conditions and opponents.

He's played a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-2-1-3 and even a three-man back line. Today, on paper, it appeared as though he started out with a 4-3-3. But, with Jorginho in the deeper role alongside no one else, it was more or less a 4-1-4-1.

Advertisement

The Chelsea holding midfielder enjoyed variety of space ahead of him, as two industrious midfielders in Ross Barkley and Mason Mount aided Willian and Pedro in attack.

The back four comprised of Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso. The Blues skipper was preferred ahead of young Reece James, while Christensen made his return in place of Kurt Zouma.

The sensational Fikayo Tomori kept his place in the side. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi started on the bench, with Pedro and Willian occupying either side of the flanks.

1 / 5 NEXT