Chelsea v Brighton: Match prediction and more | Premier League 2019/20

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 274 // 27 Sep 2019, 01:15 IST

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was on target the last time Chelsea faced Brighton

Graham Potter and Frank Lampard have both shown great attacking initiative in the teams and systems they've deployed this season. They're likely to follow the same pattern when their sides line up against each other on Saturday for what promises to be a cracker of a game.

Historically, Brighton do not boast a great record against Chelsea, having been beaten on all eight occasions they've crossed swords since the inception of the Football League. Their recent run isn't encouraging either as they go into this tie on the back of a winless run that extends to the last five games.

They're also poor in front of goal, having failed to hit the mark 5 times in their last 7 away games.

Those are the numbers that Brighton will be up against when they face Chelsea. Although it appears to be an uphill task, they'll be buoyed by the fact that under Frank Lampard, Chelsea have looked quite shaky at the back and have provided opportunities to all their opponents.

No room for error

Chelsea have been quite fortunate that the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and even Arsenal have suffered setbacks early on this season. They're still within touching distance of the rest of the pack and will look to recover quickly and make up the ground.

Now, as the games start to come thick and fast, Chelsea will need to pick up the pace and put together a string of good results. That's especially true at home where the Blues have not won on the last three occasions in the league.

Their home win in the cup against Grimsby Town was their first under Lampard. They will hope to build on that and, in that sense, the fixture against Brighton comes at a good time.

Predicted score: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton