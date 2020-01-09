Chelsea v Burnley Preview, Predicted XI, Team News and more

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea will aim to turn their substandard home record around when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, January 11.

Both sides head into the fixture on the back of telling victories in the FA Cup, but neither of them have reached the heights of late in the Premier League. While Burnley have lost three in a row, the Blues have failed to brush the struggling teams aside, a dishonourable record that includes losses against the likes of West Ham and Southampton.

However, a complete week off, where the fulcrum of the team received much-needed rest, should invoke a sense of regained energy into a side that thumped Burnley in the midst of a six-match winning run in the league.

The Clarets, just four points off the red-marked zone of the PL ladder, must find ways to stop conceding goals recklessly, besides swallowing the fact that they could be without a couple of key men.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea's home clash against Sean Dyche's troops.

Chelsea v Burnley: Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 37

Burnley wins: 38

Draws: 24

Chelsea v Burnley: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Advertisement

Chelsea: W-D-W-L-W

Burnley: W-L-L-L-W

Team News

Chelsea:

Chelsea will be sweating over the fitness of Christian Pulisic

Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic remain doubtful for the Blues, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, who saw his ankle tapped in the comprehensive win against Nottingham Forest, is expected to shake off his knock and be fit in time to face Burnley.

Elsewhere, Lampard is set to recall his preferred centre-back duo of Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma, while Kante should slot straight into the starting XI.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term absentee, while Ross Barkley might find a place for himself on the bench following his promising show in the FA Cup third round.

Burnley:

Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson both may face their time on the sidelines, having picked up hamstring injuries at Peterborough. Jay Rodriguez rediscovered the goal-scoring touch we saw of him in his Southampton days, and he could well be facing Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ben Gibson, Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes are all scheduled to face late fitness tests.

Predicted XI

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta; N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic; Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Sean Dyche may stick to the side that narrowly lost to Aston Villa last week

Burnley (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Phillip Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes

Match Prediction

It might turn out to be a cagey affair at some point in time, with Chelsea not at their fluent best presently. The Clarets will surely opt for a pragmatic approach, knowing full well that their counterparts are vulnerable to counters and mainly, set-pieces.

The Blues should, however, go through as most of their first-team stars, who have looked jaded of late, are set to return with fresh legs.

The FA Cup break couldn't have come at a sweeter time for Chelsea, who are expected to bag all three points.

Predicted score: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley